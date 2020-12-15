 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: In thoughtful manner, Collin Miller announces he will retire from football
editor's pick topical

Rapid Reaction: In thoughtful manner, Collin Miller announces he will retire from football

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska's Collin Miller (31) said Tuesday he will retire from football for health reasons.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said Tuesday he is retiring from football after suffering a spinal concussion against Illinois.

The senior was thoughtful in describing his decision-making process, talking about his future, and what it meant for him to play for the Huskers.

"Looking at my MRIs, my CT scans, all we've been through, looking down the road with my health, I probably won't be coming back and will be hanging up the cleats for good," Miller said. "Being able to throw the football with my kid down the road, drive my own car down the road, shower on my own... The best thing for me while I can still walk on my own, talk on my own, it's probably best to hang up the cleats."

Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher on a hit near the goal line against Illinois, and spent the night in a local hospital for observation.

He then quickly returned to the sideline to help NU in practice, and has been an active cheerleader for his teammates.

He finished the 2020 season with 27 total tackles, and ends his college career with 122 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

