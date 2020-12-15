Rapid Reaction: In thoughtful manner, Collin Miller announces he will retire from football

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said Tuesday he is retiring from football after suffering a spinal concussion against Illinois.

The senior was thoughtful in describing his decision-making process, talking about his future, and what it meant for him to play for the Huskers.

"Looking at my MRIs, my CT scans, all we've been through, looking down the road with my health, I probably won't be coming back and will be hanging up the cleats for good," Miller said. "Being able to throw the football with my kid down the road, drive my own car down the road, shower on my own... The best thing for me while I can still walk on my own, talk on my own, it's probably best to hang up the cleats."

Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher on a hit near the goal line against Illinois, and spent the night in a local hospital for observation.

He then quickly returned to the sideline to help NU in practice, and has been an active cheerleader for his teammates.