Rapid Reaction: Huskers talk Sooners; Frost provides update on Allen; Prochazka in line for more playing time

Welcome to Oklahoma week.
A couple of days after beating Buffalo 28-3, Scott Frost and the Husker football team talked Monday about preparations for the No. 3 Sooners. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
It's a big game for fans and for nostalgia. NU is taking a business-like approach.
"How I prepare for Buffalo is how I'm going to prepare for Oklahoma," said freshman linebacker Luke Reimer.
"This was my favorite game every year growing up," said Frost, who led the Huskers to two wins against the Sooners as a quarterback in the '90s. "We're going to prepare like any other week, but I think the emotions are going to take care of themselves."
Frost said the Huskers will be challenged by the Sooners' overall speed.
"It's a talented team," he said. "The speed just popped out right away. Every position."
More notes from Monday:
* Frost confirmed that junior tight end Austin Allen left Saturday's game against Buffalo because of a head injury. "(He) got a little dizzy," Frost said.
* True freshman offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka is "in the conversation" to play in the O-line rotation, Frost said.
* Frost said the Huskers' struggles in their base running game is a combination of things — running backs, offensive line, blocking on the edges, etc.
"I just think we got to be a little more consistent," he said. "They (Buffalo) had the box packed so that made it a little tough. It's got to be a collective effort."
* Frost did say he was impressed with how freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. played against the Bulls.
"He looked like he was running with a little bit of attitude," the coach said. "We need an aggressive attitude."
* Quarterback Adrian Martinez is well aware of the significance of NU-OU.
"I'm from California and I knew about the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry," Martinez said. "It's big and I'm glad to finally be a part of it."
