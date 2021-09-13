Rapid Reaction: Huskers talk Sooners; Frost provides update on Allen; Prochazka in line for more playing time

Welcome to Oklahoma week.

A couple of days after beating Buffalo 28-3, Scott Frost and the Husker football team talked Monday about preparations for the No. 3 Sooners. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

It's a big game for fans and for nostalgia. NU is taking a business-like approach.

"How I prepare for Buffalo is how I'm going to prepare for Oklahoma," said freshman linebacker Luke Reimer.

"This was my favorite game every year growing up," said Frost, who led the Huskers to two wins against the Sooners as a quarterback in the '90s. "We're going to prepare like any other week, but I think the emotions are going to take care of themselves."

Frost said the Huskers will be challenged by the Sooners' overall speed.

"It's a talented team," he said. "The speed just popped out right away. Every position."

More notes from Monday:

* Frost confirmed that junior tight end Austin Allen left Saturday's game against Buffalo because of a head injury. "(He) got a little dizzy," Frost said.

* True freshman offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka is "in the conversation" to play in the O-line rotation, Frost said.