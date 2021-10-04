Rapid Reaction: Huskers talk about closing physical gap vs. Michigan; Frost's satisfactory level with option attack

It's a big week for the Nebraska football team, which hosts No. 9 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
It will mark the Huskers' first meeting against the Wolverines since Michigan waxed NU 56-10 in 2018 Ann Arbor.
Many current Huskers played in that game.
"I think that was (the) most physically defeated I've felt after a game in my entire playing career here," senior defensive end Ben Stille told reporters Monday.
NU was "physically outmatched" in that game, quarterback Adrian Martinez said.
How much has Nebraska closed the physical gap?
"I guess we'll find out," NU coach Scott Frost said. "They kicked our butt. We were outmanned at nearly every position.
"They got another very good team, very similar to that one."
More from Monday:
* Freshman Teddy Prochazka is officially listed as the starter at left tackle, and Nouredin Nouili at left guard. Each made their first career starts against Northwestern.
Frost was pleased with how the offensive line played against the Wildcats.
"The big thing is we came off the ball better," he said. "Our pad level better."
Frost said freshman Turner Corcoran played well after his move to right tackle from the left side.
* Frost said his satisfaction with Nebraska's option attack is about a six out of 10 right now. He said Martinez has come a long way in running it.
* Frost said Saturday's atmosphere against NU was probably the best atmosphere he had seen since coming in as the Huskers' coach.
For Michigan: "We need noise and we need help," he said. "Hope the fans are excited as we are."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.