Rapid Reaction: Huskers talk about closing physical gap vs. Michigan; Frost's satisfactory level with option attack

It's a big week for the Nebraska football team, which hosts No. 9 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

It will mark the Huskers' first meeting against the Wolverines since Michigan waxed NU 56-10 in 2018 Ann Arbor.

Many current Huskers played in that game.

"I think that was (the) most physically defeated I've felt after a game in my entire playing career here," senior defensive end Ben Stille told reporters Monday.

NU was "physically outmatched" in that game, quarterback Adrian Martinez said.

How much has Nebraska closed the physical gap?

"I guess we'll find out," NU coach Scott Frost said. "They kicked our butt. We were outmanned at nearly every position.

"They got another very good team, very similar to that one."

More from Monday:

* Freshman Teddy Prochazka is officially listed as the starter at left tackle, and Nouredin Nouili at left guard. Each made their first career starts against Northwestern.

Frost was pleased with how the offensive line played against the Wildcats.