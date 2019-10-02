Nebraska offensive assistant coaches met with the media following Wednesday’s practice as the Huskers continue preparations for Northwestern.
* NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters called this “get back” week. Walters, who also coaches the wideouts, said junior JD Spielman having one catch against Ohio State is “inexcusable.” His message to the offense this week is they have to trust each other and play together.
* True freshman Chris Hickman will make his debut against Northwestern, and will play on the kickoff return team, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said. Beckton said he has practiced well and it’s hard of the plan to get him in four games.
*Beckton said they have used more two-tight end sets because they worked well in recent weeks.
* Ryan Held on how Maurice Washington has worked through some injuries in games: “Obviously we want to be able to get him to be there when we need him in the fourth quarter, just some annoying things. When he’s healthy you can see what he can do. He’s had a good week of practice this week. The one play, he got knifed.”
* Held said the Huskers had been working on its double-winged offense for some time. “I think it gives us another tool in our tool box to execute on the field,” he said.
The Huskers had Dedrick Mills in the fullback role in that set, but Held said Wyatt Mazour can play in that spot, too.