A lopsided loss to a national power in prime time can sometimes linger for weeks or for an entire season.
Nebraska appears to have put the 48-7 loss to No. 5 Ohio State behind it.
Asked about what went wrong and takeaways from film breakdown, the Huskers were not interested in rehashing it.
"Don't want to talk too much about it," NU sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "We're moving on this week."
In fact, Martinez was more eager to talk about Accounting 201, one of his classes, during Monday's weekly news conference.
Nebraska turns its focus to Northwestern (3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium), a team that has given the Huskers fits in the past.
"They're just such a well-coached team year in and year out," NU coach Scott Frost said. "They're just not going to beat themselves.
"Recapturing momentum, that could happen tomorrow in practice. We're focused on this game. You want me to look at the layout of the whole season, we're not a team with a ton of depth right now, so it's good that this is a year that falls with two bye weeks. It gives us a chance to lick our wounds and recover a little bit, and it breaks up the end of the season pretty nicely."
More notes from Frost's news conference:
- Frost says of Adrian Martinez: “I can’t believe he needs to be defended.” Says Martinez played hard against Ohio State and has played well overall this season.
- The Huskers continue to look for wideouts to help JD Spielman and Wan'Dale Robinson. Frost said true freshman Darrien Chase needs to keep getting chances, and the team is looking to get senior Jaron Woodyard more involved this week.
- Frost said Ohio State is No. 1 on his coaches' ballot.
- Frost on keeping sophomore running back Maurice Washington healthy: "Maurice is a factor when he's on the field, and we've got to keep him on the field. we need him to be reliable."
- Frost said the I-formation wrinkle the Huskers threw at Ohio State will stay in the playbook. "I want that to be a piece of what we're doing, Frost said. "That's part of what Nebraska is built on and the fabric of who we are."
- Frost opened Monday's news conference by offering condolences for some in the Husker family. Ron Licht, a lifelong Husker fan and father of Jason Licht, passed away. Christian Gaylord lost his father in a car accident recently and Jordan Paup, a sophomore linebacker, lost his grandfather and niece last week.