Red Report: Huskers have 'decision to make' at kicker; Frost expects 'high-character' team to bounce back

Just because Nebraska is coming off a bye week doesn’t mean that there are likely to be a big number of personnel changes when kickoff arrives Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Purdue.
NU shuffled its offensive line earlier in the year, will roll with Myles Farmer and perhaps a couple others in place of the injured Deontai Williams at safety and is looking for a consistent No. 2 running back, but there aren’t likely to be waves of young or new players in the mix.
One place there was substantial competition over the bye week, though, is at place kicker, where senior Connor Culp has struggled mightily so far this season.
“We had a competition, in fact we had a ‘kick-off’ one day with four guys and all four guys did pretty well,” head coach Scott Frost said Thursday. “We’ve got a decision to make.”
Culp is 6-of-12 on field goals so far this year and has also missed three extra points. Frost didn’t say who the other three kickers in the competition were, but one figures to be freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer. The Ord native was the first up when Culp struggled last month against Oklahoma. Meyer attempted one extra point, which was blocked and returned for a safety by the Sooners.
No other team in the Big Ten has missed more than one extra point, while the Huskers have missed four total.
Other place-kicking options include Brendan Franke, who’s handled the kickoff duties mostly this year, Iowa Western transfers Josh Jasek and Chaze Contreraz and redshirt freshman Gabe Heins.
As for Culp, Frost said, “I think stepping away sometimes helps if you’re in a little bit of a rut or going through something in your mind. So it probably did some good to get a week off.”
Feeling refreshed: It’s clear Frost thinks the bye week did not just his kicker, but his entire team well, both physically and mentally.
“I’m glad we got a bye week. Our kids needed a little bit of rest and I’ve seen another spring in their step,” he said. “That being said, it was great being back around the guys this week. They’ve prepared well all year, so I’m just excited to get back out there with them again. I think they’re hungry to play.”
Even though the Huskers started slowly against Minnesota and Frost wondered if his team had enough “juice” at the start of the game, he doesn’t think that’s going to be an issue going forward.
“I don’t want to make too much of that. If we hadn’t had juice, we wouldn’t have responded when they got ahead,” he said. “There’s always an edge you have to play with and I see a spring in their step. We know we’ve got a good team coming in here and a big challenge. …
“They’ve prepared well all year. This is a high-character team. I love their approach to everything and they’ve done a good job again with that this week.”
Opportunity knocks: Farmer has played in a rotation at safety all year, but this will be his first start since November 2020 when he stepped in for a half due to a targeting suspension and logged two first-half interceptions. Frost said he’s got confidence in not only the redshirt freshman, but others, too.
“I wouldn’t say it’s how far they’ve come in a few weeks, I’d say it’s how far they’ve come in a few years,” Frost said of the next wave. “They’re good players. Myles Farmer is a good player. Noa Pola-Gates is a good player. Marques Buford is coming along.
“So there’s options here and those guys are getting their opportunity and they need to step up.”
RB picture: Frost reiterated that redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson is "ready to go" against the Boilermakers this weekend.
Running backs coach Ryan Held spoke at length earlier in the week about the fact that NU hasn’t been able to pin down a reliable No. 2 behind Johnson. The main options are freshmen Jaquez Yant and Sevion Morrison and sophomore Markese Stepp.
“Rahmir is ready to go, so we’ll kind of play it by ear after that,” Frost said. “Usually we’re going to go with the hot hand or who practiced the best.”
Who is that currently?
“We’ll see,” Frost said.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.