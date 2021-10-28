Red Report: Huskers have 'decision to make' at kicker; Frost expects 'high-character' team to bounce back

Other place-kicking options include Brendan Franke, who’s handled the kickoff duties mostly this year, Iowa Western transfers Josh Jasek and Chaze Contreraz and redshirt freshman Gabe Heins.

As for Culp, Frost said, “I think stepping away sometimes helps if you’re in a little bit of a rut or going through something in your mind. So it probably did some good to get a week off.”

Feeling refreshed: It’s clear Frost thinks the bye week did not just his kicker, but his entire team well, both physically and mentally.

“I’m glad we got a bye week. Our kids needed a little bit of rest and I’ve seen another spring in their step,” he said. “That being said, it was great being back around the guys this week. They’ve prepared well all year, so I’m just excited to get back out there with them again. I think they’re hungry to play.”

Even though the Huskers started slowly against Minnesota and Frost wondered if his team had enough “juice” at the start of the game, he doesn’t think that’s going to be an issue going forward.