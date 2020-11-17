Rapid Reaction: Huskers defense hands out Blackshirts

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille sacks Penn State quarterback Will Levis late in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander confirmed Tuesday that the Huskers handed out Blackshirts to defensive players after Saturday's win over Penn State.
"The guys finally practiced the way we wanted them to last week," Chinander said.
Nebraska allowed 501 yards, but held strong on two red zone stops at the end of the game, and came up with two turnovers that led to 10 points, including a fumble return for a touchdown from Deontai Williams in the second quarter.
Chinander didn't say which players got Blackshirts.
"You guys can ask the players about that, but I think we live in a world where the Blackshirts mean more to me than social media, and Twitter doesn't need to know about everything," Chinander said. "Right now it's an in-house kind of situation where this tradition means more to me than having to put it on social media right now."
Check back for updates to this story.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska lineman Bryce Benhart (54) heads off the field following warmups before the Penn State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (7) breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Jahan Dotson (5) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Damian Jackson in action against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matt Farniok (71) in action against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) gets tackled by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and Garrett Nelson (44) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) gets tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Will Honas (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safeties Myles Farmer (18) and Deontai WIlliams in action in the first half against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) gets tackled after a first-half reception by Penn State's Brandon Smith (12) and Lamont Wade (38) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) looks to avoid the tackle from Penn State's Jesse Luketa (left) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) in action during a first-half Husker punt against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) strips the ball from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Williams recovered the fumble and scored.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) lines up against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) runs back a punt as he avoids the tackle of Penn State's Daequan Hardy in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) eyes a tackle against Penn State quarterback Will Levis in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) takes the ball from center Cameron Jurgens (51) as running back Ronald Thompkins (25) and Ethan Piper go into action against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost instructs the team during a timeout on Saturday against Penn State at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has a word with the head linesman during the Penn State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a second-half timeout against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches a replay on the video screen in the North Stadium in a game against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) tackles Penn State's Keyvone Lee (24) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (left) tackles Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Collin Miller (31) celebrates a third-quarter stop against Penn State's Will Levis (7) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska quarterbacks Logan Smothers (8) and Matt Masker (18) watch the action from the sideline during the Penn State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (top) helps up Husker linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) after Nelson sustained a third-quarter injury against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) cheers on his team from the sideline during the Penn State game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (front) runs with the ball as Penn State's Jayson Oweh (28) goes for the tackle in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes (76) defends against Penn State's Shaka Toney on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey audibles at the line in the fourth quarter against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (right) draws a facemask penalty from Penn State's Shaka Toney (18) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) runs away from Penn State's Jaquan Brisker (1) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp sends a ball through the uprights for a fourth-quarter field goal against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) takes the snap as linemen Ethan Piper (57) and Brenden Jaimes (76) block on a fourth-quarter play against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (7) defends against the pass to Penn State's Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Will Honas (3) tackles Penn State's Pat Freiermuth (87) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field with teammate Nick Henrich (42) after the Huskers defeated Penn State 30-23 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) and Ty Robinson walk off the field after the Huskers' 30-23 win over Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Stille pressured Nittany Lions QB Will Levis into throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down to turn the ball over to Nebraska in the closing moments of the game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ethan Piper (57) blocks for Husker quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) in the fourth quarter against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks for an open receiver as Penn State defenders descend on him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Damian Jackson lines up on the 30-yard line for kickoff against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson walks back to the sideline flanked by Nick Henrich (left) and Will Honas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State players leave the Memorial Stadium field after losing to Nebraska on Saturday
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska inside linebacker Will Honas celebrates with wide receiver Kade Warner after defeating Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille sacks Penn State quarterback Will Levis late in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffery tumbles into Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State running back Devyn Ford is tackled by Nebraska safety Myles Farmer on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 30-23.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne speaks to Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown after the game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A crane used for construction of the Lied Place on Q Street flies American and Husker flags before the Nebraska football game against Penn State on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State running back Devyn Ford dives for the goal line as Nebraska linebackers Will Honas and Garrett Nelson (44) hold on in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann sacks Penn State quarterback Will Levis on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Marvin Scott (24) tries to escape the grasp of Penn State's Jesse Luketa in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer celebrates a fourth-quarter stop against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks the sideline during the second half against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) tackles Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) late in the fourth quarter as the Huskers defense attempts to hold on against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the action as Penn State makes it within 10 yards of the end zone in the final minutes of the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Collin Miller (31) celebrates after Ben Stille (right) tackled Penn State quarterback Will Levis (left) to give the Huskers the ball on downs in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) strips the ball from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford before recovering the fumble and returning it for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (left) scores in the second quarter against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen extends for a pass on an incompletion while defended by Penn State's Marquis Wilson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez encourages his teammates from the sideline while playing Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) intercepts a ball intended for Penn State's Jahan Dotson in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws under pressure from Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Penn State running back Caziah Holmes is pushed out of bounds by Nebraska safety Deontai Williams at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck catches a pass while after escaping coverage by Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is tackled by inside linebacker Will Honas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ed Sabata (from left), Loran Tejral, Bruce Melichar and Jeff Melichar tailgate outside Melichar 66 Sales and Service downtown before Saturday's Nebraska-Penn State game.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska defense converges on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Cam Taylor-Britt (5) welcomes his team after a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State running back Caziah Holmes breaks away from Nebraska defenders in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts (left) runs away from Penn State's Jayson Oweh en route to a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost instructs the team during a timeout in the first half against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer draws a pass interference penalty while defending Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer draws a pass interference penalty while defending Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith holds up the ball he intercepted from Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffery in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Nebraska state trooper watches game action from the stands Saturday as Nebraska takes on Penn State at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Collin Miller (31) celebrates after Ben Stille hurried Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) into a incompletion on fourth down late in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates a touchdown by teammate Zavier Betts in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (18) gets flagged for pass interference against Penn State's Parker Washington (3) in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matt Farniok (71) blocks for quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) on a second-half run against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Penn State's Keyvone Lee scores on a third-quarter run against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska fan cutouts are a backdrop for the consecutive sell-out sign on Saturday at Memorial Stadium during the Huskers' game against Penn State.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks back down the sideline after Penn State scores in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's defensive line tries to block a field-goal attempt by Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost on the field during a second-half timeout against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) bobbles a third-quarter snap resulting in lost yardage against Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee is swarmed by Nebraska defenders in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) gets pressured by Nebraska's Ben Stille on a fourth-down play, throwing an incomplete pass to turn it over to the Huskers in the final moments of the game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) celebrate after the Huskers' win over Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) celebrate after the Huskers' win over Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out onto a nearly empty stadium before taking on Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) strips the ball from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and recovers the fumble before running it in for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) pulls in a first-quarter pass against Penn State's Jesse Luketa (40) and Keaton Ellis (2) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) strips the ball from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, recovers the fumble and scores in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) strips the ball from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Williams recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey (right) and Adrian Martinez talk during pregame warmups before hosting Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Husker fan cutouts fill the North Stadium stands before the team takes on Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
