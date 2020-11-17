 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Huskers defense hands out Blackshirts
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille sacks Penn State quarterback Will Levis late in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander confirmed Tuesday that the Huskers handed out Blackshirts to defensive players after Saturday's win over Penn State.

"The guys finally practiced the way we wanted them to last week," Chinander said. 

Nebraska allowed 501 yards, but held strong on two red zone stops at the end of the game, and came up with two turnovers that led to 10 points, including a fumble return for a touchdown from Deontai Williams in the second quarter.

Chinander didn't say which players got Blackshirts.

"You guys can ask the players about that, but I think we live in a world where the Blackshirts mean more to me than social media, and Twitter doesn't need to know about everything," Chinander said. "Right now it's an in-house kind of situation where this tradition means more to me than having to put it on social media right now."

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

