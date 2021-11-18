Rapid Reaction: Huskers 'beat up' at RB; Frost encouraged by staff searches so far

Scott Frost met with reporters Thursday morning after his team wrapped up practice. The Huskers head out on the road for the final time this year to face Wisconsin on Saturday.

Here are a few highlights from Frost:

The fourth-year coach acknowledged that his running back group is "beat up" even coming off the bye week. NU is down to three available scholarship backs in Rahmir Johnson, Markese Stepp and Jaquez Yant and Frost said all of them are dealing with at least something.

Johnson missed the final drives against Ohio State with some kind of lower body injury.

Frost said he's hopeful all three will be ready to play against Wisconsin.

* Frost said he's "really happy with the level of interest" he's received for the open offensive coordinator position and other staff spots he's looking to fill.

The coaching carousel is already spinning fast this year and Frost said that's part of the reason he made the moves to fire four offensive assistants when he did.

This story will be updated.

