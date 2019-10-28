Nebraska's quarterback picture remains unclear heading into Purdue week.
Head coach Scott Frost said sophomores Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral and true freshman Luke McCaffrey remained nicked up, but he noted all three will be fine.
For what it's worth, Martinez is listed No. 1 on the depth chart, Vedral is No. 2 and McCaffrey is No. 3.
Frost said he hasn't had this much depth at quarterback while coaching football.
Despite Martinez being injured, Nebraska was not afraid to have Vedral and McCaffrey run the ball against Indiana. Vedral had seven carries for 21 yards and McCaffrey had 12 rushes for 76 yards.
"I think it's just bad breaks to some degree," Frost said. "We had to put our team in the best position to win Saturday and that meant some quarterback runs."
Frost said the plan remains to redshirt McCaffrey, who has appeared in two games.
This is a critical week for the Huskers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten), who need two more wins to become bowl eligible. They play at Purdue at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Nebraska hasn't played in a bowl game since the 2016 season, and though a Big Ten West division title is all but out of the picture, the Huskers understand the importance of getting to at least six wins.
"It gives us more time with the younger guys to set the foundation," NU senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said.
The Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4) are coming off a 24-6 home loss to Illinois in the rain. Purdue won last year's meeting in Lincoln, 42-28.
Other quick hits:
* Frost was asked about a comment made by the Indiana athletic director following the Hoosiers' 38-31 win against NU.
Fred Glass told the Indianapolis Star that he believes the Husker coaching staff had no respect for Indiana going into the game.
Frost was perplexed by the comment.
"We've been scratching our heads, wondering what that's all about," Frost said. "I'd be curious to know.
"If there is something that we did, we'd certainly like to know. That's a dead issue to me."
* Junior running back Dedrick Mills did not have a carry in the second half against Indiana. Frost said it had nothing to do with him missing a block that led to a Vedral fumble in the first half.
"I trust Dedrick Mills," Frost said. "He's one of the guys that cares. He's one the guys that's going to give us full effort in games."
Freshman Wan'Dale Robinson had the hot hand, which led him to getting a bigger workload in the second half.
* Frost said the Huskers continue to look for ways to improve third-quarter play.
* Frost said senior linebacker Tyrin Ferguson was not available against Indiana. He did not specify why. Ferguson will be available for Purdue.