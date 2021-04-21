Rapid Reaction: Husker defense gets best of offense in scrimmage; and news along O-line

Nebraska's practice Wednesday was highlighted by a major scrimmage.

The main highlights were on defense, according to Husker players and coaches who addressed media.

"The offense and defense have been going back and forth all spring," Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton said. "Today, I didn't think the offense came out with the right attitude or mentality that we need to be champions on a daily basis. We have to learn from that.

"We picked it up as the practice went along. But in order for us to be great, as soon as we hit that grass field, we have to make sure we're locked and loaded. For the most part, the defense pretty much gave it to us today."

The defense showed right at the start — on the first play, in fact — that it had the upper hand in terms of energy, Beckton said.

"We're going to bounce back," he said.

Some other nuggets:

* Fifth-year junior Matt Sichterman has risen up the depth chart in Greg Austin’s offensive line room and is a real contender for the starting right guard job.