Nebraska wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities, Husker receivers coach Troy Walters announced Wednesday.
The redshirt freshmen will not take part in any team activities, Walters said, and the issue will be handled "in-house." Walters declined to comment further on the matter.
Hunt had made a splash during preseason work this year, at one point working with the top offensive unit during spring ball. But when Nebraska released its depth chart Monday, Hunt was not among the nine receivers listed.
Hunt last season was on the travel roster for all five Nebraska road games and appeared in two home games: Nebraska's loss to Troy and NU's win over Bethune Cookman.
Legrone was further down the depth chart at tight end, working behind Jack Stoll, Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal. He had an eight-yard catch against Bethune-Cookman and appeared in two other games.
No resolution on Washington: Running backs coach Ryan Held said running back Maurice Washington has continued to practice, but his status remains uncertain for Saturday's game. Held said the team is preparing as if Washington will play.
Hickman making moves: Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said in addition to Nebraska's top three tight ends, Chris Hickman will be his fourth for Saturday's game. Beckton went on to say he would not be surprised to see the freshman from Omaha play early against South Alabama.
Vedral keeping weight up: Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said he wanted Noah Vedral to work to keep his weight up during fall camp, which Vedral succeeded in doing. The sophomore from Wahoo, who was listed as Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback Monday, weighs 195 and 200 pounds.
