Nebraska hit the halfway point of fall camp Tuesday, completing its 10th of 20 practices before the first week of game prep. Here are some notes as defensive coaches and players met with the media.
Jahkeem Green isn't practicing yet, but he'll be right in the mix when he gets on the field, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.
"I'm sure he'll challenge for a starting role. Just because he got here late doesn't mean he can't be in that thing," Chinander said. "He's got to earn it just like everybody does, but definitely adds depth, and definitely a guy who gives us pass rush on the inside."
As of now, Wednesday is the earliest day Green is on pace to practice, but that day could also come later in the week.
Luke Reimer continues to impress. His name was on the lips of several players and coaches Tuesday, and Chinander praised his energy in practice.
"I think he's the epitome of what Coach (Scott) Frost talks about, about not dipping your foot in, diving all the way in the deep water. Because he's wrong a lot, but dang it he finds the football," Chinander said. "He embodies the 'desire to excel and no fear of failure'. Whether he's right or wrong on a call, he's going to make a tackle, and he's done some really nice things."
A lot of good came out of Sunday's scrimmage, Chinander said. The first-team offense struck first and struck hard, but the defense was able to answer as the workout went on.
"The overall theme for the defense was, when we had busts, assignment errors, communication errors, the offense was very productive. When we were all on the same page we were pretty salty," Chinander said. "I thought the first group tackled well, second and third groups need to get a little better. I thought we were physical when we needed to be."
Nick Henrich isn't ready yet. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said the true freshman from Omaha Burke very likely won't be a participant in fall camp as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. Ruud did say the coaching staff still plans to play him at some point this season.
Ronald Thompkins has been added to the camp roster. The freshman running back from Georgia, who suffered a knee injury in the first game of senior season of high school, is now a part of the 110 as the Husker near the halfway point of camp. Another name to keep an eye on as running back depth continues to improve.