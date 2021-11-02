Rapid Reaction: Getting Toure going; Beckton expands on Fidone's progress

After a hot start to the season, Nebraska receiver Samari Toure has been limited to five total catches for 75 yards over the Huskers' last three contests.
NU offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick said Tuesday that it's mostly a matter of quarterback Adrian Martinez getting through his progressions to where the ball gets to Toure. However, "we have to get him the ball more," Lubick said.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said touted freshman Thomas Fidone isn't ready to appear in a game yet, because he doesn't have the mental part of the game where it needs to be — areas such as getting the signal and getting lined up quickly enough. Beckton was late to Tuesday's media session, he said, because he was spending extra time after practice working with Fidone.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will present a stiff challenge for Nebraska's defense, in large part because of the way he's developed this season, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.
"Early in the year he looked like he wasn't quite what he is now. He's done a really good job developing throughout the year, he's got command of the offense now, shoot, he's got a big arm, he can make all the throws, he's got good wide receivers, they get open for him," Chinander said. "I think he does a good job with his reads, and he does a good job scrambling or getting rid of the ball when he gets pressure and there's nowhere to go with it."
Myles Farmer was solid in his first start of the season Saturday, Chinander said, as the redshirt freshman entered the lineup for the injured Deontai Williams.
"I think every game, every player would tell you there's a few plays they'd like to have back, there's a few he'd like to have back, but for the most part, Myles stepped in there and did a really good job," Chinander said. "Played really sound defense. Didn't have a splash play in the last game, but a lot of times if a new starter comes in and you don't notice him, that's probably a good thing."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.