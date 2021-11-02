Rapid Reaction: Getting Toure going; Beckton expands on Fidone's progress

After a hot start to the season, Nebraska receiver Samari Toure has been limited to five total catches for 75 yards over the Huskers' last three contests.

NU offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick said Tuesday that it's mostly a matter of quarterback Adrian Martinez getting through his progressions to where the ball gets to Toure. However, "we have to get him the ball more," Lubick said.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said touted freshman Thomas Fidone isn't ready to appear in a game yet, because he doesn't have the mental part of the game where it needs to be — areas such as getting the signal and getting lined up quickly enough. Beckton was late to Tuesday's media session, he said, because he was spending extra time after practice working with Fidone.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will present a stiff challenge for Nebraska's defense, in large part because of the way he's developed this season, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.