 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid Reaction: Getting Toure going; Beckton expands on Fidone's progress
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Rapid Reaction: Getting Toure going; Beckton expands on Fidone's progress

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Monday that the Huskers have to get receiver Samori Toure more involved in the offense.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

After a hot start to the season, Nebraska receiver Samari Toure has been limited to five total catches for 75 yards over the Huskers' last three contests.

NU offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick said Tuesday that it's mostly a matter of quarterback Adrian Martinez getting through his progressions to where the ball gets to Toure. However, "we have to get him the ball more," Lubick said.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said touted freshman Thomas Fidone isn't ready to appear in a game yet, because he doesn't have the mental part of the game where it needs to be — areas such as getting the signal and getting lined up quickly enough. Beckton was late to Tuesday's media session, he said, because he was spending extra time after practice working with Fidone.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will present a stiff challenge for Nebraska's defense, in large part because of the way he's developed this season, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.

"Early in the year he looked like he wasn't quite what he is now. He's done a really good job developing throughout the year, he's got command of the offense now, shoot, he's got a big arm, he can make all the throws, he's got good wide receivers, they get open for him," Chinander said. "I think he does a good job with his reads, and he does a good job scrambling or getting rid of the ball when he gets pressure and there's nowhere to go with it."

Myles Farmer was solid in his first start of the season Saturday, Chinander said, as the redshirt freshman entered the lineup for the injured Deontai Williams.

"I think every game, every player would tell you there's a few plays they'd like to have back, there's a few he'd like to have back, but for the most part, Myles stepped in there and did a really good job," Chinander said. "Played really sound defense. Didn't have a splash play in the last game, but a lot of times if a new starter comes in and you don't notice him, that's probably a good thing."

Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes finds more daylight as Husker prospects enter postseason play
Steven M. Sipple: Frost comment steals the show and other takeaways from Husker luncheon
Frost talks job status, says 'We've got to get the wins. The wins take care of everything'

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News