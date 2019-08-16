Practice Number 13 of fall camp saw the Nebraska football team head into Memorial Stadium for a scrimmage.
It was the first workout of the fall in the stadium. Here are some tidbits from Scott Frost's post-practice media availability.
The coach said senior offensive lineman Christian Gaylord will miss the season with a knee injury. The Baldwin, Kan., native was the No. 2 left tackle before the injury, a spot Lincoln native Broc Bando moved into after Gaylord's injury.
The Huskers held a situational scrimmage Friday, running through several game-like scenarios. Frost said 10-12 players were held out to nurse minor bumps and bruises, including receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kanawi Noa. Adrian Martinez was a limited participant, taking part in a four-minute drill, two-minute drill, red zone drill and a situation with the offense backed up against its own end zone.
A Big Ten officiating crew was on hand as well. Frost said NU had "a bunch" of penalties and other mistakes to clean up as fall camp nears its final week.
"I told the guys, sometimes we practice so fast it's easy to be focused on the rep and not the game situation," Frost said. "We need to have a smart team, not just a talented team."
Nebraska will have three to four more practices before beginning to lock in a depth chart. After the next few practices, Frost said, the Huskers will begin turning their attention to the season-opener against South Alabama.
The backup quarterbacks continue to impress. Noah Vedral "is playing as well as I've seen since I've been with him," Frost said. And true freshman Luke McCaffrey continues to impress.
"McCaffrey's understanding of the offense is elite for his age," Frost said. "I think he's faster than I expected him to be, and he throws it really well. He has that knack to make plays when stuff breaks down.
