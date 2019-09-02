Saturday's offensive showing by the Nebraska football team will either be a harbinger of things to come, or the best thing to happen to this team.
That's the way Nebraska coach Scott Frost looks at it.
On Monday, Frost went a little deeper into the Huskers' offensive struggles during a 35-21 win against South Alabama. NU rushed for 98 yards on 44 attempts and threw for 178 yards, and the unit was out of rhythm.
"We got to a better job as a coaching staff," Frost said of doing a better job preparing the team.
The offense was not near it's standard in a pair of practices last week, Frost added.
"We've got to practice better," he said. "The good thing is I think we got their ear on that.
"I don't know if we were too relaxed."
Frost said Adrian Martinez didn't have a good week of practice, but the sophomore quarterback was operating faster and cleaner Monday.
South Alabama was packing the box and Frost said as a play-caller he didn't do enough to take advantage of it. He added that Maurice Washington's ability to bounce outside and sprint past defenders helped matters for the home team.
Some other notes from Monday's news conference:
* Junior safety Deontai William's status for Saturday's game is unknown. He suffered a second-quarter injury against South Alabama.
* Nebraska prepares for an old rival in Colorado. NU sophomore QB Adrian Martinez was not interested in talking about last year's injury against the Buffs in Lincoln.
Sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt was asked about it. "It's a target on their head," he said.
* The Colorado altitude will have no affect on the Huskers, Frost said. "I don't remember at all when I played," he said.
* Frost revealed very little about the status of sophomore kicker Barret Pickering, who missed Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury.