Rapid Reaction: Frost talks Thompson and QB race; health updates; new-look coaching staff

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Wednesday afternoon met with reporters to talk about the Huskers' transfer portal haul, the new additions to the 2022 high school class and much more.

Here are a couple of quick highlights:

* Frost said that while Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson will have "every opportunity" to win the starting job at NU, he expects plenty of competition from the Huskers' returning young quarterbacks and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy. The head coach said he's been impressed so far with Thompson and Purdy's ability to arrive on campus and show leadership capabilities early on in their tenures here.

* Frost said that while Bill Busch will spend most of his focus on special teams, he may also help with a defensive position group. The exact structure of who will be coaching what defensively is to be determined, according to Frost. The Huskers lost defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon, so between Mike Dawson, Erik Chinander and Busch, the position assignments may shift some.

* Nebraska will be without both Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran for spring ball due to injuries. Prochazka suffered a knee injury in October. NU will also be without tight end Travis Vokolek and defensive lineman Damian Jackson, while freshman running back Gabe Ervin will be limited but might get some work.

On the plus side, Frost said Javin Wright, the young defender who dealt with a blood clotting issue last year, is on the right track health-wise and is participating in winter workouts. He may not be fully cleared for spring but should be involved in some capacity.

