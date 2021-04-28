 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Frost talks 'physical' spring and Red-White format; Huskers may not look to add another QB
Rapid Reaction: Frost talks 'physical' spring and Red-White format; Huskers may not look to add another QB

  Updated
Spring Game, 4.13

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost watches the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday that his team has had a physical first 14 spring practices and although that was "needed," it came with consequences in terms of players missing time. 

NU had up to 43 players on its injury report during camp, which is more than 31% of the 137 on the spring roster. 

Because of that, Saturday's spring game will feature one half of "thud" scrimmaging with mostly veterans and then a second half of live work with mostly younger players. 

Other quick hits: 

* Frost said NU hasn't made any final determinations on how to use its final two scholarship spots in the transfer market this offseason, but said right now, he doesn't think quarterback would rank near the top of the priority list. 

He complimented the daily progress both Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg have made along with the spring work of Matt Masker. 

* Running backs coach Ryan Held said all of his backs except for Markese Stepp (foot) and Rahmir Johnson (undisclosed) will be available for the spring game. 

Frost said he's looking for any of the backs in Held's room “to come out of the pack and be the lead dog.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

