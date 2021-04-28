Rapid Reaction: Frost talks 'physical' spring and Red-White format; Huskers may not look to add another QB

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday that his team has had a physical first 14 spring practices and although that was "needed," it came with consequences in terms of players missing time.

NU had up to 43 players on its injury report during camp, which is more than 31% of the 137 on the spring roster.

Because of that, Saturday's spring game will feature one half of "thud" scrimmaging with mostly veterans and then a second half of live work with mostly younger players.

Other quick hits:

* Frost said NU hasn't made any final determinations on how to use its final two scholarship spots in the transfer market this offseason, but said right now, he doesn't think quarterback would rank near the top of the priority list.

He complimented the daily progress both Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg have made along with the spring work of Matt Masker.

* Running backs coach Ryan Held said all of his backs except for Markese Stepp (foot) and Rahmir Johnson (undisclosed) will be available for the spring game.