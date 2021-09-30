Rapid Reaction: Frost talks OL shuffle and his 'tough as nails' quarterback

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Thursday following his team's practice as the Huskers get ready to host Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here are a couple of highlights from Frost:

* Frost called junior quarterback Adrian Martinez "tough as nails" and said he has tremendous respect for his starter.

Martinez took a hard shot to the jaw that required X-rays in the first quarter last week against Michigan State, but he missed only one series, finished the game and then spoke with the media on Monday, too.

"I've heard some of the rumors. If anybody knows about rumors around here it's probably me. Ridiculous rumors," Frost said. "He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He's fine. He's going to play."

* Frost said he liked the competition from his offensive line group this week in practice and said he thought they played with better pad level over the past three days. The head coach said it can be a challenge to switch positions or play a different side of the line than a player is accustomed to, but reiterated that the most important thing is to get the five best guys on the field, regardless of what shuffling that requires.