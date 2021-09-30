 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Frost talks OL shuffle and his 'tough as nails' quarterback
Rapid Reaction: Frost talks OL shuffle and his 'tough as nails' quarterback

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 9.25

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) prowls the sideline against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Thursday following his team's practice as the Huskers get ready to host Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Here are a couple of highlights from Frost: 

* Frost called junior quarterback Adrian Martinez "tough as nails" and said he has tremendous respect for his starter. 

Martinez took a hard shot to the jaw that required X-rays in the first quarter last week against Michigan State, but he missed only one series, finished the game and then spoke with the media on Monday, too. 

"I've heard some of the rumors. If anybody knows about rumors around here it's probably me. Ridiculous rumors," Frost said. "He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He's fine. He's going to play."

* Frost said he liked the competition from his offensive line group this week in practice and said he thought they played with better pad level over the past three days. The head coach said it can be a challenge to switch positions or play a different side of the line than a player is accustomed to, but reiterated that the most important thing is to get the five best guys on the field, regardless of what shuffling that requires. 

* Junior guard Broc Bando was likely set to play earlier in the season, but then came down with "two or three illnesses that stacked on top of each other," Frost said.

He's working his way back toward being fully healthy and played on special teams last week against Michigan State. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

