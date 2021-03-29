Rapid Reaction: Frost talks Oklahoma matchup, says NU is excited to play the game

"I’m certainly excited about any chance to have more home games early in the season. For us, in the situation we’re in, to only play one home game before October doesn’t make a lot of sense," Frost said. "So we’re excited to play that game. I hope that we can do something with the schedule to make sure our fans can get in and see us sooner and more often."

At the end of the day, Frost said, Nebraska's players are excited to play the game.

"Our kids want to play it. When they heard the news (that the game might be canceled), our leadership group called a meeting and wanted me there to make sure they had an opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country," Frost said.

Still, Nebraska will continue to look for ways to rearrange the schedule to get another home game on the calendar in September.

"I’m glad it landed the way it did, I just hope we can make some kind of alterations (to the schedule)," Frost said. "I think Bill’s mentioned it too, to make sure we can get fans in to see us and we can get recruits on campus sooner."