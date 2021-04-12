Rapid Reaction: Frost talks Friday scrimmage, open practice upcoming and QB progress

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Monday said he thought his team got a lot of quality work in during a closed 120-130-snap scrimmage on Friday.

This weekend, the general public will get a look for themselves when the Huskers open a Saturday afternoon practice to up to 4,000 fans.

Frost said without saying that Nebraska is opening the practice session in part so recruits who may happen to be in town can come to practice -- "you're smart enough to figure out some of the reasons," he said -- but also added that he’s excited for fans to be back in the building at all, even if it’s just the 4,000 tickets that are being made available.

"It's always great to get some people in Memorial Stadium to see us," Frost said. "Think it's a good changeup for us as a team to go out on Saturday instead of Friday morning. Anxious to have some people see what we're doing. We'll probably be a little bit vanilla on Saturday and not show a whole lot, but I think it will give some people a glimpse into what a whole practice looks like."

* Frost said he was waiting for more instruction from campus leadership, but he thinks it's fair for his players to be “last in line” for COVID-19 vaccinations given their youth and physical fitness.