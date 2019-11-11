Scott Frost said he was excited to get back on the practice field after the team's second bye week.
The players were ready to be back, too.
"Guys look like they're having a lot of fun out there, which is great to see," Frost said.
Nebraska has lost three straight games as No. 15 Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) rolls into town. The Badgers have won six straight against the Huskers and Frost expects a big challenge at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"We need to get a program where we're giving them a run," Frost said.
A key for the Huskers will be making the most of their offensive opportunities. Wisconsin is one of the top teams nationally in time of possession.
"We're going to have to be efficient on offense," Frost said. "You can't count on getting 80, 85 plays."
Other things of note:
* Frost said the Husker coaching staff balanced working with the team and recruiting last week. He said the response from prospects and schools has been great.
"I think still the reaction to Nebraska football is unbelievable," Frost said.
* True freshman Chris Hickman is listed as a backup at one of the wide receiver spots on this week's depth chart.
"He's going to be a good player," Frost said. "I get really excited I have a lot of excitement for the future when I see the young kids and Chris Hickman is one of them. We're going to use him as much as we can (without burning his redshirt)."
* The final available scholarship for the fall went to senior running back Wyatt Mazour, Frost said.
* Any chance the Huskers could play DiCaprio Bootle at safety more? Frost said the junior defensive back is better-suited at corner and will likely stay there. Bootle played at safety against Purdue after Cam Taylor didn't make the trip.
* Frost had no update on the status of sophomore Maurice Washington. "I'll talk about that after the year," he said.