Rapid Reaction: Frost staying with Jurgens at center; running back depth takes more hits

Scott Frost remains confident in sophomore center Cameron Jurgens and has no intentions of changing centers.
The Husker football coach said he is not planning to move Jurgens after the Beatrice graduate continued to struggle with snaps during a 26-20 loss at Iowa on Friday. Jurgens had a clean second half against the Hawkeyes after delivering off-the-mark snaps in the first half.
Frost said he's going to get as much help and as many ideas he can to fix Jurgens' snapping issues.
"He's smart, he's extremely athletic and he's exceptionally explosive," Frost said during Monday's Zoom media session. "He's got the skill set to be really special."
Nebraska turns its attention to a road game at Purdue. The Boilermakers have lost three straight after starting 2-0, most recently a 37-30 decision against Purdue.
Here are the highlights from Frost and Husker players on Monday:
* The Huskers continue to struggle with running back depth. Senior Dedrick Mills has missed two games and remains nicked up, and Frost said true freshman Sevion Morrison is not available now for "health reasons."
"We're crossing our fingers on everybody else at this point," Frost said.
True freshman Marvin Scott got hit in the head against Iowa, Frost added.
Frost said he thought redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson took advantage of his opportunities against the Hawkeyes.
* Frost on Nebraska being able to play three more games as COVID-19 cases spike and teams in the Big Ten cancel games, "I'm worried about the last three games. Certainly don't hope we lose any games, but I think it's a possibility."
* Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams was asked if Purdue receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore are the best pair the Huskers have faced this year and Williams quickly brought up going against Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State in Week 1.
"Can't back down from great WRs like that. We've just got to go to battle," Williams said.
* Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said he wouldn't call himself upset that three freshmen defensive backs have transferred out of the program this year, most recently freshman cornerback Ronald Delancy on Friday, because, "that's not my life I'm living."
"That was those guys' choices to make and I hope they succeed anywhere they go," Taylor-Britt said. "But we have to move on here and the next man is up."
* Williams said the Huskers' senior class isn't really thinking about whether to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted or what might come after the season ends.
"The seniors ain't really thinking about what's next or the next challenge in life," Williams said. ... "We're just trying to cherish this moment as a whole."
* Junior tight end Travis Vokolek said the loss to Iowa stung badly.
"It sucks. Nobody came here to lose, especially to Iowa," he said. Vokolek said of his team, "I think we have to approach every week like it's Iowa week."
