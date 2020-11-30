Rapid Reaction: Frost staying with Jurgens at center; running back depth takes more hits

Frost said he thought redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson took advantage of his opportunities against the Hawkeyes.

* Frost on Nebraska being able to play three more games as COVID-19 cases spike and teams in the Big Ten cancel games, "I'm worried about the last three games. Certainly don't hope we lose any games, but I think it's a possibility."

* Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams was asked if Purdue receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore are the best pair the Huskers have faced this year and Williams quickly brought up going against Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State in Week 1.

"Can't back down from great WRs like that. We've just got to go to battle," Williams said.

* Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said he wouldn't call himself upset that three freshmen defensive backs have transferred out of the program this year, most recently freshman cornerback Ronald Delancy on Friday, because, "that's not my life I'm living."

"That was those guys' choices to make and I hope they succeed anywhere they go," Taylor-Britt said. "But we have to move on here and the next man is up."