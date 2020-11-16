Rapid Reaction: Frost seeks more efficiency on offense; competition at QB; updates on Oliver Martin, Omar Manning

Nebraska will host Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday. Like the Huskers, Illinois is coming off a victory (23-20 over Rutgers).

More notes from Monday:

* Frost was asked about the team moving to the west sideline. With no fans in the stands, Frost said it was a move to help better protect the team's signals from the sidelines.

* Frost's evaluation on McCaffrey's left-handed throw to Marvin Scott in the second quarter Saturday: "I'm OK with it because it worked. You just have to know when to do those things and when not to and be smart with the football."

* McCaffrey, who made his first start at QB against Penn State, said his focus against Illinois will be playing a cleaner game. "Being able to just crisp it up a little bit more," he said.

* Sophomore center Cam Jurgens said he didn't snap the ball well against Penn State, adding he needs to pay more attention and not get too hyped.

* Yes, Saturday's 91-play output by the Husker defense was exhausting. "I can tell you this: Right after the game I went home and laid down and I don't even remember closing my eyes," Nebraska freshman defensive end Ty Robinson said.