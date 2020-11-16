Rapid Reaction: Frost seeks more efficiency on offense; competition at QB; updates on Oliver Martin, Omar Manning

The Nebraska football team has a win under its belt.
Still, Husker coach Scott Frost wants to see more efficiency on offense, which got off to a fast start against Penn State with 27 points in the first half but slowed down after halftime in a 30-23 victory.
Frost said he had meetings with some of the offensive units Monday to go over ways to fix some things to sustain longer drives.
"We're never going to be happy until we're scoring (more efficiently)," Frost told reporters Monday. "I think we're on the right track, but we're never completely happy."
Is help on the way to boost the Husker offense?
Frost said Oliver Martin, the transfer wide receiver from Iowa (and before that, Michigan), is eligible to play. He suited up for Saturday's game. Junior college transfer Omar Manning, who has appeared in one game, continues to be hampered by injury, Frost said.
"We just can't seem to get Omar healthy," he said.
Luke McCaffrey appears in line to make his second straight start, but Frost made it clear, the quarterback position remains an open competition during practice week.
"It will be the same and it will always be the same," Frost said of the week-ahead approach. "I thought Luke's performance for his first start was really solid."
Nebraska will host Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday. Like the Huskers, Illinois is coming off a victory (23-20 over Rutgers).
More notes from Monday:
* Frost was asked about the team moving to the west sideline. With no fans in the stands, Frost said it was a move to help better protect the team's signals from the sidelines.
* Frost's evaluation on McCaffrey's left-handed throw to Marvin Scott in the second quarter Saturday: "I'm OK with it because it worked. You just have to know when to do those things and when not to and be smart with the football."
* McCaffrey, who made his first start at QB against Penn State, said his focus against Illinois will be playing a cleaner game. "Being able to just crisp it up a little bit more," he said.
* Sophomore center Cam Jurgens said he didn't snap the ball well against Penn State, adding he needs to pay more attention and not get too hyped.
* Yes, Saturday's 91-play output by the Husker defense was exhausting. "I can tell you this: Right after the game I went home and laid down and I don't even remember closing my eyes," Nebraska freshman defensive end Ty Robinson said.
* Despite a 1-2 record, Robinson said he sees vast improvement on the defensive side of the ball. "I just feel like the chemistry of the defense in general has gained since last season," he said.
* Frost was asked about special teams. Connor Culp made three field goals against Penn State and Will Przystrup had a big punt late in the fourth quarter. "Step in the right direction from the week before," Frost said. "I was pleased with the improvement, but still some things to fix."
