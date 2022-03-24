Rapid Reaction: Frost says Zavier Betts 'not a member of the team'; no updates on Fidone

Sources have said Fidone suffered an injury two weeks ago in practice.
Frost would say only that there's been a few injuries in camp.
"We'll comment on them when we know the extent and the length of the down time," he said. "It's spring ball, and there's been a couple things. For the most part, we're getting through healthy. "
"It's tough right now," the coach added. "There's a bunch of guys that we're going to be counting on next year who aren't practicing. But they're doing a good job of getting some individual reps and some mental reps."
Last year, Fidone tore the ACL in his left knee in late April. He returned to practice about six months later and then appeared in a game on Nov. 20, less than seven months after undergoing surgery.
Fidone, of course, was the central figure of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class and was considered the top tight end in the country by multiple recruiting outlets after starring at Lewis Central High in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
As for Thursday's practice, Frost said, "I was really impressed with the intensity and desire to get better."