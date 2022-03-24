Rapid Reaction: Frost says Zavier Betts 'not a member of the team'; no updates on Fidone

Zavier Betts' playing career at Nebraska may be over.

"Zavier's not a member of the team right now," Husker coach Scott Frost told reporters following Thursday's practice.

Sources told the Journal Star that Betts, a sophomore receiver from Bellevue West, hasn't been at practice this week.

Nebraska returned to spring drills Tuesday following a week off for the university's spring break.

Frost declined to say why Betts isn't on the team. Sources told the LJS he's not injured and that it's not a team discipline matter.

As for the possibility of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts rejoining the team in the future, Frost said, "He's not a member of the team. That's all I'm going to say."

Betts last season caught 20 passes for 286 yards, and also had an 83-yard rushing touchdown.

Frost also addressed injuries in camp — and was asked specifically about redshirt freshman tight end Thomas Fidone.

Sources have said Fidone suffered an injury two weeks ago in practice.

Frost would say only that there's been a few injuries in camp.

"We'll comment on them when we know the extent and the length of the down time," he said. "It's spring ball, and there's been a couple things. For the most part, we're getting through healthy. "

"It's tough right now," the coach added. "There's a bunch of guys that we're going to be counting on next year who aren't practicing. But they're doing a good job of getting some individual reps and some mental reps."

Last year, Fidone tore the ACL in his left knee in late April. He returned to practice about six months later and then appeared in a game on Nov. 20, less than seven months after undergoing surgery.

Fidone, of course, was the central figure of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class and was considered the top tight end in the country by multiple recruiting outlets after starring at Lewis Central High in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

As for Thursday's practice, Frost said, "I was really impressed with the intensity and desire to get better."

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.