Rapid Reaction: Frost says QB decision 'will have to develop' over practice week

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said a decision on who will start at quarterback against Penn State on Saturday "is going to have to develop" over the course of the week.

"We have a lot of kids that played well, a lot of young kids that are ready to play," Frost said Monday, adding that competition will dictate playing time against the Nittany Lions.

"There's a bunch of positions that will be that way this week, including quarterback," Frost said of junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey.

"Those are both great human beings and really good football players," Frost said.

McCaffrey replaced Martinez on Saturday against Northwestern and played all three of the Huskers' fourth-quarter drives. Martinez's final play of the afternoon was an interception in the end zone on a play that Frost said looked "way off" from a timing perspective.

"I have unwavering belief in both of them," wide receiver and captain Kade Warner said.