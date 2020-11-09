Rapid Reaction: Frost says QB decision 'will have to develop' over practice week

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said a decision on who will start at quarterback against Penn State on Saturday "is going to have to develop" over the course of the week.
"We have a lot of kids that played well, a lot of young kids that are ready to play," Frost said Monday, adding that competition will dictate playing time against the Nittany Lions.
"There's a bunch of positions that will be that way this week, including quarterback," Frost said of junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey.
"Those are both great human beings and really good football players," Frost said.
McCaffrey replaced Martinez on Saturday against Northwestern and played all three of the Huskers' fourth-quarter drives. Martinez's final play of the afternoon was an interception in the end zone on a play that Frost said looked "way off" from a timing perspective.
"I have unwavering belief in both of them," wide receiver and captain Kade Warner said.
Martinez was efficient in the run game, rushing for 102 yards on 13 carries, but finished 12-of-27 passing for 125 yards and threw a costly interception in the end zone on his final snap of the game.
McCaffrey was 12-of-16 passing for 93 yards and a costly interception of his own and rushed eight times for 49 yards.
Warner said he and Martinez spent some time together on Sunday evening and put the loss against Northwestern in the rearview mirror.
"He knows that he didn't play his best, he knows there's mistakes he made that he wishes he had back, but he also knows nobody will work harder to correct those mistakes than him."
