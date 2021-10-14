 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Frost says NU has 'best leadership' of his tenure; CB Newsome has responded to challenges
Rapid Reaction: Frost says NU has 'best leadership' of his tenure; CB Newsome has responded to challenges

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 9.25

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) walks the sideline against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Lansing, Mich.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters Thursday morning after the Huskers wrapped up practice as they prepare to face Minnesota on the road Saturday. 

Here are a couple of highlights: 

* Frost said Nebraska "has the best leadership we've had," from the current group of players. Among the guys he listed first: Damian Jackson, Austin Allen and Deontai Williams. 

Nebraska, of course, is playing its eighth straight game to open the season and its fourth on the road. 

"We've got to win a road game," Frost said. 

* Frost said he thought junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt played "his best game" of the season last week against Michigan and said he stopped pressing and let plays come to him. 

NU's other corner, Quinton Newsome, earned a Blackshirt last week and Frost said he likes the way the sophomore has held up to being challenged often. Early in the season, teams challenged him particularly in the run game, but he's shown the ability to hold up well in run support and tackle consistently. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

