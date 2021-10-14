Rapid Reaction: Frost says NU has 'best leadership' of his tenure; CB Newsome has responded to challenges

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters Thursday morning after the Huskers wrapped up practice as they prepare to face Minnesota on the road Saturday.

Here are a couple of highlights:

* Frost said Nebraska "has the best leadership we've had," from the current group of players. Among the guys he listed first: Damian Jackson, Austin Allen and Deontai Williams.

Nebraska, of course, is playing its eighth straight game to open the season and its fourth on the road.

"We've got to win a road game," Frost said.

* Frost said he thought junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt played "his best game" of the season last week against Michigan and said he stopped pressing and let plays come to him.

NU's other corner, Quinton Newsome, earned a Blackshirt last week and Frost said he likes the way the sophomore has held up to being challenged often. Early in the season, teams challenged him particularly in the run game, but he's shown the ability to hold up well in run support and tackle consistently.

