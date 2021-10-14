Rapid Reaction: Frost says NU has 'best leadership' of his tenure; CB Newsome has responded to challenges

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) walks the sideline against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Lansing, Mich.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters Thursday morning after the Huskers wrapped up practice as they prepare to face Minnesota on the road Saturday.
Here are a couple of highlights:
* Frost said Nebraska "has the best leadership we've had," from the current group of players. Among the guys he listed first: Damian Jackson, Austin Allen and Deontai Williams.
Nebraska, of course, is playing its eighth straight game to open the season and its fourth on the road.
"We've got to win a road game," Frost said.
* Frost said he thought junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt played "his best game" of the season last week against Michigan and said he stopped pressing and let plays come to him.
NU's other corner, Quinton Newsome, earned a Blackshirt last week and Frost said he likes the way the sophomore has held up to being challenged often. Early in the season, teams challenged him particularly in the run game, but he's shown the ability to hold up well in run support and tackle consistently.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Nebraska hosts No. 9 Michigan under the lights at Memorial Stadium
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is pressured by Nebraska's Ben Stille (left) and Cam Taylor-Britt in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) gets taken down by Michigan's Nikhai Hill-Green (41) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's Daylen Baldwin (left) scrambles out of bounds as Nebraska's JoJo Domann pursues in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's A.J. Henning (3) drops a Nebraska punt in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Wolverines recovered the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson pulls in a touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets a hand from teammate Travis Vokolek (83) as Oliver Martin looks on following Johnson's third-quarter touchdown against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes in for the two-point conversion against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) leads his teammates in a celebration of his third-quarter interception against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck celebrates his third-quarter touchdown against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) picks up a first-down reception against Michigan's R.J. Moten in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan celebrates an interception made by Daxton Hill (30) against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's Hassan Haskins' leaps over Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Tamon Lynum walks off the field after the Huskers 29-32 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates Austin Allen's third quarter touchdown against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown leads a postgame prayer after Michigan beat Nebraska 32-29 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille walks off the field after a fourth-quarter injury against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Michigan kicker Jake Moody (left) connects for what would be the game-winning field goal late in the game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Michigan 32-29 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Michigan 32-29 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost greet each other at the center of the field after the Wolverines defeated the Huskers 32-29 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) gets tackled by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) trips up Michigan's Sam Staruch (84) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) gets tackled by Michigan's Brad Hawkins (2) after catching a pass in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Michigan's Daylen Baldwin in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Mike Sainristil makes a diving catch in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Cade McNamara throws an incomplete pass in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown, but the play was reviewed and reversed after quarterback Cade McNamara (bottom left) was deemed to put his knee down as he was handing off to Haskins in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's Daxton Hill (30) pulls in an interception on a pass intended for Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) has words for an official after the Husker defense was called for a delay of game penalty in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) catches a first-down pass against Michigan's Brad Hawkins in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gets a double-fist bump as he watches warmups before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the team during warmups before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (left) and head coach Scott Frost watch the team before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander watches warmups before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with assistant coach Ryan Held during before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gavin Miller of Omaha throws the football prior to Nebraska's game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Cale Frazier of Omaha throws the football before Nebraska's game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran reaches out to fans lining the route of the Unity Walk prior to the Michigan game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Robert Davies of Lincoln shows off his assortment of "beat buttons" accumulated from the Nebraska bookstore in 2005, ’06 and ’07 during tailgating prior to the Michigan game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska football player Ethan Piper high-fives Tiny Tim, a long-haired dachshund held by John Bender of Monument, Colo., as he exits the bus for the Unity Walk on Saturday before the Huskers played Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players walk to the stadium before their game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost exits the bus for the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Huskers fans greet Nebraska players as they walk to the stadium during their Unity Walk before NU played Michigigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Herbie Husker stands with the crowd before Nebraska arrives for the Unity Walk on Saturday before the Husker football team played Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Former Nebraska players Collin Miller (right) and Dedrick Mills visit the sideline prior to the Michigan game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Former Nebraska players Dedrick Mills (right) and Collin Miller visit the sideline before the Michigan game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's Hassan Hassan (25) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown, but the play was reviewed and reversed after quarterback Cade McNamara (bottom left) was deemed to have put his knee down as he was handing off to Haskins in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
A pass to Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) is intercepted by Michigan's Daxton Hill (30) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Columbus High School's Ernest Hausmann (right) walks the sideline before Nebraska plays Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) gets interfered with by Michigan's DJ Turner in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh walks the sideline before the Wolverines take on Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
United States Air Force T-6 Texan aircraft fly over prior to the Michigan game on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Michigan's Mike Sainristil (5) gets tackled by Nebraska's Nick Henrich in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) deflects a pass to Michigan's Cornelius Johnson in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (left) and Damion Daniels walk off the field after the Huskers' 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sidelines in the fourth quarter during a game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann intercepts a Michigan pass that eventually was called back because of a penalty in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Mike Sainristil makes a catch against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A fan holds a phone up in the air while using the Husker Lights app between the third and fourth quarters Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers' 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) celebrates his third-quarter touchdown against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Daxton Hill (30) and Nebraska's Samori Tour lie on the field after Hill knocked away Toure's catch attempt in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (left) and Travis Vokolek celebrate Johnson's third-quarter touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan tight end Erick All (83) runs after a catch against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher (49) and Chris Hickman (87) bump helmets during warmups before their game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) can't quite catch a two-point conversion in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Husker fans celebrate Levi Falck's third-quarter touchdown against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Michigan's Daylen Baldwin (85) catches a pass in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) runs with the ball before getting tackled by Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Deontai Williams hangs on to Luke Schoonmaker in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Huskers take the field before playing Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) gets taken down by Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) runs for yardage against Mchigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and Caleb Tannor (2) celebrate Taylor-Britt's knockdown of a pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a would-be touchdown against Nebraska before it is overturned after a review on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Deontai Williams stands on the field during the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) jumps to evade Michigan's Josh Ross' (12) tackle before scoring a third-quarter touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) looks up at the official after getting tackled by Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) and Ty Robinson (99) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen scores against Michigan in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (top left) and Nick Henrich (42) dive to tackle Michigan's Blake Corum on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
