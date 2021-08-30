Rapid Reaction: Frost says half of Illinois game plan went out window; addresses Betts' reps, Tannor's hit

After a rough season-opening 30-22 loss to Illinois, the Nebraska football team returned to the practice field Monday with a new focus.

For the first time, there was no music played during practice.

Guys had to bring their own energy, wide receiver Wyatt Liewer said.

Scott Frost, speaking to the media Monday afternoon, said the effort in Saturday's game was outstanding. But some catastrophic plays changed the whole game, he added.

The outcome didn't change Frost's thoughts on what the 0-1 Huskers can accomplish.

"I really like this team," he said. "Our team has a chance to win a lot of games if we play well."

Because Illinois threw the Huskers a different look, Frost said the Huskers had to throw about half the game plan out the window.

"But, hey, we got to be better," Frost said. "We have to establish the run. We have to be ahead in the game so we can commit to the run."

Some other notes from Monday:

* Frost said defensive lineman Casey Rogers and tight end Travis Vokolek are close to returning from undisclosed ailments. Both didn't play at Illinois.