Rapid Reaction: Frost says Deontai Williams will play again this year; Martinez's health impacted plan vs. UM

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost provided a bye week update on his 3-5 football team Wednesday morning.

Here are some of the highlights:

* Frost said senior Deontai Williams suffered a "minor" knee injury and is considered day-to-day or week-to-week at this point. The coach said his sixth-year veteran will likely miss some time, but that he would almost certainly be back at some point over Nebraska's final four games.

In the meantime, redshirt freshman Myles Farmer will step into a starting role and Frost said there are several candidates to get into the rotation behind Farmer and Marquel Dismuke.

* Also on the injury front, redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson was in meetings and around the team this week after suffering an apparent head injury Saturday against Minnesota. Frost said Johnson has steps to clear through the protocol, but if he's in meetings, then he's working his way through the early stages of that.