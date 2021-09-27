 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Frost said it's open competition for O-line spots after sluggish showing at MSU
Rapid Reaction: Frost said it's open competition for O-line spots after sluggish showing at MSU

Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 9.25

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) prowls the sideline against Michigan State in the first half on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss the four most interesting things they heard at Nebraska football's media availability Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Could Nebraska's offensive line see some shuffling when it returns to game action Saturday?

Nebraska coach Scott Frost hinted at changes up front following another sluggish performance on the road. It's an open competition, the coach noted.

Nebraska had four false-start penalties against Michigan State, all in the first half, in a 23-20 overtime loss. The line also gave up seven sacks.

Asked what players could see a bigger opportunity on the line, Frost didn't mention names. But he said the Huskers need better production at left guard and right tackle.

Those positions have been held by freshman Bryce Benhart (right tackle) and junior Trent Hixson and freshman Ethan Piper at left guard.

"We're going to look," Frost said during his Monday news conference. "There's some guys that have the ability to play better than we have been playing.

"Overall we need to play better."

A benching could be a good thing, Frost said.

The head coach pointed to his own experience when he was a senior at Nebraska. He has benched players like Lamar Jackson and Adrian Martinez, and it has worked out well.

"That happens," Frost said. "That's life and if those guys bounce back, they're going to be fine."

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute roundup of Monday's football press conference.

Frost said he wants to see more attitude from offensive linemen and better pass production.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN.

More from Monday:

* Frost said wide receiver Oliver Martin, who has missed four games, is close to returning. Zavier Betts is close, too, the coach added. Betts did not play in the second half against MSU.

* Frost isn't too worried about playing three straight night games.

"We just need to get back to winning," Frost said. "I don't care if the game is at 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon."

* Frost said slowing down the pace on offense has helped the defense in its improvement.

"It's just constant improvement over there," Frost said of the defense. "The guys play together ... and they got good players. That's been steady improvement."

* Frost said Nebraska will play a Northwestern team that doesn't make very many mistakes. "Every game in this league is close, it seems like," Frost said. "That's why the little things matter so much."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

