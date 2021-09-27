Rapid Reaction: Frost said it's open competition for O-line spots after sluggish showing at MSU

Could Nebraska's offensive line see some shuffling when it returns to game action Saturday?

Nebraska coach Scott Frost hinted at changes up front following another sluggish performance on the road. It's an open competition, the coach noted.

Nebraska had four false-start penalties against Michigan State, all in the first half, in a 23-20 overtime loss. The line also gave up seven sacks.

Asked what players could see a bigger opportunity on the line, Frost didn't mention names. But he said the Huskers need better production at left guard and right tackle.

Those positions have been held by freshman Bryce Benhart (right tackle) and junior Trent Hixson and freshman Ethan Piper at left guard.

"We're going to look," Frost said during his Monday news conference. "There's some guys that have the ability to play better than we have been playing.

"Overall we need to play better."

A benching could be a good thing, Frost said.

The head coach pointed to his own experience when he was a senior at Nebraska. He has benched players like Lamar Jackson and Adrian Martinez, and it has worked out well.