Nebraska's attention turns to Big Ten play and Illinois. The Illini are 2-1 following Saturday's home loss to Eastern Michigan.
After reviewing the tape, Scott Frost said he liked how the offense performed but, "I think we can still play a lot better on offense. I think we were more efficient (Saturday)."
Frost said the Huskers took a big step in a 44-8 win against Northern Illinois. He noted the defense playing four strong quarters and the offense played at a faster pace, though he noted the offense could play faster.
Frost was asked about Adrian Martinez's ability to run the ball this year. Defenses are keying on Martinez, who is averaging 2.7 yards per rush attempt.
"I'm sure defenses have to account for that," Frost said of Martinez's ability to run the ball. "We tried to design some runs for him (when he got to NU)."
Frost noted South Alabama, Colorado and Northern Illinois had different looks defensively on the field than what they showed on film, which has presented a challenge for Martinez in the run game.
Other quick hits:
* Jeremiah Stovall has been put on scholarship, Frost said. There is one open scholarship remaining and Frost said the team is close to filling it.
* As expected, Frost did not reveal any details on junior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes or sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt. Both were injured against Northern Illinois.
* Frost said it was his decision to take area codes off the front of the helmets for the Northern Illinois game. He didn't go into details why.
* Nebraska will play three straight night games, starting with last week's contest against Northern Illinois. Frost still loves his morning games.
"I don't like night games," he said. "I'm ready to get going in the morning. It seems to be better at night (though). We'll play when they tell us to play and I'll get sleep later."
* When told Nebraska's defense is giving up only 2.18 yards per rush, senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said, "That's too much for us."
* Two blocked field goals/PATs against Northern Illinois, and two different breakdowns, Frost said. One came over left side and one on the edge.