Rapid Reaction: Frost provides updates on Honas, Fidone, roster vaccinations and more

The 2021 Husker football season continues to get closer.
Nebraska will take another step toward the Aug. 28 season opener at Illinois when it gathers on the field for the start of fall camp Friday. Coach Scott Frost and several players met with the media Thursday.
"This is the best feeling around our building by a long shot we've had," Frost said.
Here are some more highlights from Frost:
* Frost said most guys will be ready to go Friday, though a couple of guys are dealing with lingering injuries.
* It's doubtful that senior linebacker Will Honas will play this season, Frost said. He suffered a knee injury at the end of spring practice. Frost said freshman tight end Thomas Fidone (ACL) could potentially return to practice and play later in the season.
* Frost said he isn't comfortable yet with what he perceives his roster's vaccination rate to be, but they are educating players about the safety of getting vaccinated and that it is the best avenue for an uninterrupted season. Due to HIPPA rules, Frost didn't want to say how many players have been vaccinated.
* Frost said he wants to wrap up some depth-chart decisions and settle position battles earlier — at least in-house.
* One of those open position battles is at running back. Frost said it's wide open and he wants to see one back emerge. "I don't want it to be by committee, ideally," he said.
* Frost said the coaches plan to be a bit conservative with Adrian Martinez's chances to run the ball so he stays healthy. How Heinrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers progress behind Martinez may determine how much Martinez runs, too, Frost added.
* Nebraska will have eight fully-padded practices, less than in years past. Frost doesn't see that being an issue. "We'll get plenty of chances to evaluate the tackling and blocking," he said.
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
