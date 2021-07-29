 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Frost provides updates on Honas, Fidone, roster vaccinations and more
  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska quarterback Matt Masker (18) speaks with head coach Scott Frost during a football practice on April 17 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks ahead of the beginning of fall camp on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The 2021 Husker football season continues to get closer.

Nebraska will take another step toward the Aug. 28 season opener at Illinois when it gathers on the field for the start of fall camp Friday. Coach Scott Frost and several players met with the media Thursday.

"This is the best feeling around our building by a long shot we've had," Frost said.

Here are some more highlights from Frost:

* Frost said most guys will be ready to go Friday, though a couple of guys are dealing with lingering injuries.

* It's doubtful that senior linebacker Will Honas will play this season, Frost said. He suffered a knee injury at the end of spring practice. Frost said freshman tight end Thomas Fidone (ACL) could potentially return to practice and play later in the season.

* Frost said he isn't comfortable yet with what he perceives his roster's vaccination rate to be, but they are educating players about the safety of getting vaccinated and that it is the best avenue for an uninterrupted season. Due to HIPPA rules, Frost didn't want to say how many players have been vaccinated.

* Frost said he wants to wrap up some depth-chart decisions and settle position battles earlier — at least in-house.

* One of those open position battles is at running back. Frost said it's wide open and he wants to see one back emerge. "I don't want it to be by committee, ideally," he said.

* Frost said the coaches plan to be a bit conservative with Adrian Martinez's chances to run the ball so he stays healthy. How Heinrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers progress behind Martinez may determine how much Martinez runs, too, Frost added.

* Nebraska will have eight fully-padded practices, less than in years past. Frost doesn't see that being an issue. "We'll get plenty of chances to evaluate the tackling and blocking," he said.

Check back later for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

