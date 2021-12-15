Rapid reaction: Frost offers thoughts on new recruiting class; 'A pretty easy decision' to hire Whipple as OC

The Nebraska football team welcomed a new recruiting class Wednesday. Fittingly, the Huskers' new assistant coaches — Donovan Raiola, Mickey Joseph and Mark Whipple — were at Memorial Stadium getting ready to meet with the media.
"Really looking forward to starting fresh with that group of guys," Frost said.
Because the 2022 class is small in size, Frost was able to offer some thoughts in each recruit.
Quarterback Richard Torres has some "elite arm talent," Frost said. He'll also be healthy in time to be a full-go in spring.
On tight end Chase Androff out of Minnesota, Frost said he and Sean Beckton wouldn't have taken a tight end in this class unless they thought it was a special guy.
On safety Jalil Martin out of Chicago, he was "under-recruited a little bit. We feel like we’re lucky we got him to Nebraska."
* Frost said the team is leaning toward taking a transfer quarterback out of the portal.
"Quarterback is definitely a spot that we're low on numbers right there, but it has to be the right one," Frost said.
That said, Frost said he is excited about having sophomore-to-be Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg back in the quarterback room.
"If those are guys going into the year, I'd feel great about it," Frost said.
* Frost said he was only going to be comfortable turning over play-calling duties to a new coach if that coach had a lot of experience. That's why he turned to Whipple, who was hired last week as offensive coordinator.
"I've known Whip for a long time," Frost said. "Really admire what he does and his career.
"It was a pretty easy decision."
Frost said he also liked what Pittsburgh, which won an ACC title, did this year.
* Frost said he is close to getting decisions made on special teams coach and who will guide the running backs. "I have a pretty good idea what I want to do and I think it will be coming pretty quick," Frost said.
* Frost said Raiola, the new offensive line coach, has a modern approach to coaching. Frost wants guys "ripping off the ball" and "moving people."
* Frost on Cameron Jurgens, Austin Allen and Adrian Martinez leaving with eligibility remaining: "For some of the guys leaving, they've been here five years. Those are tough decisions. Wish them nothing but the best, but they're making decisions they think it is best for them."
Check back for updates to this story