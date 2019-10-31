Toward the end of last week's game, Husker quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco faced a moment he describes as surreal. "I don't know that I've ever been in that situation before. Luke (McCaffrey) wanted to continue to go. Noah (Vedral) wanted back in, and Adrian (Martinez) wanted in. I was ready for coach (Scott) Frost to say, 'Put me in.' It was interesting to say the least."