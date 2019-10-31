Scott Frost hasn't forgotten what his perceived starting quarterback looks like.
Asked Thursday how Adrian Martinez has looked this week after the sophomore said Tuesday he was excited to be back and felt ready to go, Nebraska's head coach responded thusly:
"Adrian looked like he has dark hair and weighs about 225 pounds," Frost said.
So if you were looking for an update on who will start out behind center at Purdue Saturday, there wasn't much updating done.
Frost's stay at the podium was short; he spoke for less than four minutes, and didn't offer much insight into Nebraska's preparations for the Boilermakers.
On practicing outside: "Bottom line we needed to be on the grass, we got on the grass, and we've got some guys that embrace those things."
On Marquel Dismuke's legal situation: "I don't want to say too much about that... I just found out coming off the practice field today."
On if NU's offensive line is ready to open holes as the calender hits November: "We've got a lot of guys doing the best they can, and continuing to improve."
On Purdue's offense: "They run a lot of issue plays, try and get your eyes wrong. They hit us with a few last year. We've got to be smart and assignment-sound."
To make a short story shorter, there wasn't much revealed as the Huskers wrapped up preparations for Saturday's game.