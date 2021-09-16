 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid Reaction: Frost mum on injury front as Huskers finalize plans for Oklahoma
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Rapid Reaction: Frost mum on injury front as Huskers finalize plans for Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on from the sideline during the second half against Buffalo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Thursday, one day before his team heads south to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the No. 3 Sooners. 

Here are a couple of quick highlights: 

Frost provided no update on the five offensive skill players who were out with injuries by the end of the Buffalo game. 

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Wide receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning and tight end Travis Vokolek missed the game and then WR Zavier Betts and TE Austin Allen departed during the game. 

"I don't want to talk about injuries," Frost said Thursday. 

Allen suffered a head injury on his only catch of the game. Betts went down and took a shot to the chest/ribs area and didn't return to the game, either. 

Manning had a boot on his left foot during warmups. Vokolek hasn't played yet this season, though he did go through a pregame workout on the field with tape on his left ankle and appears close to being ready to go. 

Others that have missed recent games include defensive lineman Casey Rogers (all three games with an apparent knee injury) and offensive lineman Broc Bando (non-COVID illness).

Frost did say that NU isn't worried about the fact that OU is a nonconference game and the Huskers have eight Big Ten games in 10 weeks following Saturday. 

"If they're ready to go, we'll play them," Frost said. 

* Nebraska isn't governed by the 74-man travel limit because this is a nonconference game. Frost said Thursday they'll take somewhere around 85 players to Norman, but not the full set that normally dresses for a home game. 

"They still have to fit on the plane," Frost said.  

This story will be updated

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are three undefeated teams ranked lower than they should be?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News