Rapid Reaction: Frost mum on injury front as Huskers finalize plans for Oklahoma

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Thursday, one day before his team heads south to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the No. 3 Sooners.

Here are a couple of quick highlights:

Frost provided no update on the five offensive skill players who were out with injuries by the end of the Buffalo game.

Wide receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning and tight end Travis Vokolek missed the game and then WR Zavier Betts and TE Austin Allen departed during the game.

"I don't want to talk about injuries," Frost said Thursday.

Allen suffered a head injury on his only catch of the game. Betts went down and took a shot to the chest/ribs area and didn't return to the game, either.

Manning had a boot on his left foot during warmups. Vokolek hasn't played yet this season, though he did go through a pregame workout on the field with tape on his left ankle and appears close to being ready to go.

Others that have missed recent games include defensive lineman Casey Rogers (all three games with an apparent knee injury) and offensive lineman Broc Bando (non-COVID illness).