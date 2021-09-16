Rapid Reaction: Frost mum on injury front as Huskers finalize plans for Oklahoma

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters Thursday, one day before his team heads south to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the No. 3 Sooners.
Here are a couple of quick highlights:
Frost provided no update on the five offensive skill players who were out with injuries by the end of the Buffalo game.
Wide receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning and tight end Travis Vokolek missed the game and then WR Zavier Betts and TE Austin Allen departed during the game.
"I don't want to talk about injuries," Frost said Thursday.
Allen suffered a head injury on his only catch of the game. Betts went down and took a shot to the chest/ribs area and didn't return to the game, either.
Manning had a boot on his left foot during warmups. Vokolek hasn't played yet this season, though he did go through a pregame workout on the field with tape on his left ankle and appears close to being ready to go.
Others that have missed recent games include defensive lineman Casey Rogers (all three games with an apparent knee injury) and offensive lineman Broc Bando (non-COVID illness).
Frost did say that NU isn't worried about the fact that OU is a nonconference game and the Huskers have eight Big Ten games in 10 weeks following Saturday.
"If they're ready to go, we'll play them," Frost said.
* Nebraska isn't governed by the 74-man travel limit because this is a nonconference game. Frost said Thursday they'll take somewhere around 85 players to Norman, but not the full set that normally dresses for a home game.
"They still have to fit on the plane," Frost said.
This story will be updated
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
Aug. 28, at Illinois
Sept. 4, vs. Fordham
Sept. 11, vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18, at Oklahoma
Sept. 25, at Michigan State
Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9, vs. Michigan
Oct. 16, at Minnesota
Oct. 30, vs. Purdue
Nov. 6, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20, at Wisconsin
Nov. 26, vs. Iowa
