Rapid Reaction: Frost looking for OL consistency, contributions from young players vs. Fordham
NU football presser, 7.29

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference July 29 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with reporters briefly Thursday ahead of the Huskers' home opener against FCS Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 

A couple of quick highlights: 

* Frost said he wants to see more consistency overall from his offensive line this week. He said he saw several instances against Illinois where four guys did the right thing and one made a mistake. 

* Frost also expects to get a bunch of young players involved early in Saturday's game and he thinks the ones that needed to practice with more consistency — running back Sevion Morrison and receiver Zavier Betts appeared to be part of that group — did so this week. 

* Frost said he was thinking of the people in New York who are dealing with historic flooding due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Fordham is expected to be able to travel normally to Lincoln, but it's been a week of disruptions. 

"I know there's a lot of people with real-life issues around the country and around the world, and we're lucky to be able to play football," Frost said. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

