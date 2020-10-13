 Skip to main content
Rapid reaction: Frost hopeful juco WR Manning will be ready to contribute early in season
Rapid reaction: Frost hopeful juco WR Manning will be ready to contribute early in season

Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Wide receiver Omar Manning of Kilgore (Texas) Junior College makes his official visit to campus during last June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said on Tuesday that he's hoping junior college wide receiver Omar Manning will be ready to contribute early this season but that he wants to see more consistency from the talented transfer. 

Manning has missed time since arriving on campus this summer both due to injury and due to personal reasons, Frost said. 

"That's still a work in progress right now," Frost said. "When Omar has been out there, he's been really good. He's been dealing with some health things that have kept him in and out. 

"We need him out there more consistently if he's going to help us the way we expect him to and hope that he will." 

Frost said Manning is not the only receiver who's been in and out of practice due to injury, noting that both sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson and freshman Alante Brown have also had minor injury issues, but that none are long-term worries. 

"I'm pleased overall with the depth and the play at that position, but that needs to work itself out pretty quickly who's healthy and who's available and we need to get it dialed in for the first game." 

Asked if Manning will be ready to help the Huskers as early as the season opener against Ohio State, Frost said, "I hope so." 

This story will be updated. 

View Comments
Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Husker News