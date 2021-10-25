Rapid reaction: Frost expects Purdue team that beat Iowa to be in Lincoln; Martinez not looking ahead to 2022

One bye week in the books. One big game ahead for the Huskers.

The Nebraska football team turns its attention to Purdue (2:30 p.m. Saturday) at Memorial Stadium.

The bye week allowed the Husker coaching staff to spend more time on Purdue, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. The coaches watched the Purdue-Wisconsin film several times Sunday.

Purdue lost 30-13 to the Badgers, but the Huskers expect a challenge from a Boilermaker team that knocked off then-No. 2 Iowa a week earlier.

"We got to expect that Purdue team (that beat Iowa) to come in here," Frost said during his Monday news conference.

"There's a lot of good teams (in the Big Ten)," Frost added. "(Any) team can win."

More notes from Monday:

* Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was asked about returning to Nebraska next year to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility. The senior said there are things "way more important" than thinking about whether these are his final four games at NU.

* Frost on watching Illinois and Penn State play nine overtimes Saturday: "It made for an interesting game. I had anxiety watching that game."