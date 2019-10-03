Nebraska football coach Scott Frost expanded on Khalil Davis' one-game suspension following Thursday's practice at Hawks Championship Center.
The senior defensive lineman was suspended by the Big Ten for striking an Ohio State player, the league announced Wednesday.
Frost said the team was not fully aware of what happened -- The Big Ten said Davis struck an Ohio State player after a play -- until this week.
"If we had known something was going on during the game, we would have handled it during the game, we had no idea," Frost said. "We don't condone what he did on the field."
Frost added that Davis will face internal punishment, as well.
Other notes from Frost:
- Frost said Ben Stille is ready to be a starter on the defensive line following Davis' suspension. Frost added that Deontre Thomas could take on a bigger role, too.
- Frost on Northwestern: "They play hard, they're physical and they don't mistakes."
- Frost on the team's preparations: "I think we improved in practice all week."
- Frost said true freshman running back Ronald Thompkins will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing under procedure on his knee.
- Frost said true freshman running back Rahmir Johnson is ready to help the team. "I keep saying Rahmir's ready," Frost said. "He's done a good job continuing to work. He had to make sure he was execute to every play, ands time will come eventually."
- True freshman tight end Chris Hickman, an Omaha Burke graduate, will be needed on special teams, Frost said, as the Huskers look to rotate true freshmen without burning redshirts.