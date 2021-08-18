Rapid Reaction: Frost comments on report saying he was 'key proponent' in trying to back out of Oklahoma game

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost on Wednesday said he "never made one single phone call in regards to our schedule. That's not my job," in commenting on a report from The Action Network earlier in the day that said in part Frost and former NU chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht were "key proponents" in trying to back out of NU's Sept. 18 game at Oklahoma.

In light of the report, which also said the football program used analysts improperly during practice and games, Frost and Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts briefly addressed the media after Wednesday's practice.

Frost reiterated his comments from earlier in the year when the Oklahoma news first broke.

"I've talked about that a bunch. I love that rivalry. Once our Ireland game got canceled, our schedule didn’t make sense," Frost said. "I love where we landed with, instead of having a Week 1 bye, having a Week 1 game. There was a lot of discussion about how to adjust our schedule so we didn’t play Week 0 and then wait until Week 2."

Nebraska potentially trying to get out of the Oklahoma game became a boondoggle for the NU athletic department when the news broke on March 12. Nebraska didn't release any kind of statement on the matter for several hours as frustration from the Husker fan base began to bubble over.