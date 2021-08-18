Rapid Reaction: Frost comments on report saying he was 'key proponent' in trying to back out of Oklahoma game

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost on Wednesday said he "never made one single phone call in regards to our schedule. That's not my job," in commenting on a report from The Action Network earlier in the day that said in part Frost and former NU chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht were "key proponents" in trying to back out of NU's Sept. 18 game at Oklahoma.
In light of the report, which also said the football program used analysts improperly during practice and games, Frost and Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts briefly addressed the media after Wednesday's practice.
Frost reiterated his comments from earlier in the year when the Oklahoma news first broke.
"I've talked about that a bunch. I love that rivalry. Once our Ireland game got canceled, our schedule didn’t make sense," Frost said. "I love where we landed with, instead of having a Week 1 bye, having a Week 1 game. There was a lot of discussion about how to adjust our schedule so we didn’t play Week 0 and then wait until Week 2."
Nebraska potentially trying to get out of the Oklahoma game became a boondoggle for the NU athletic department when the news broke on March 12. Nebraska didn't release any kind of statement on the matter for several hours as frustration from the Husker fan base began to bubble over.
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement on March 12 that read, in part, "We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled."
Sources confirmed to the Journal Star on March 12, when the news broke, that NU had looked into the feasibility of the move.
"The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on (Sept. 18),” former NU athletic director Bill Moos said in a March statement. "Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021."
The Huskers and Sooners put the home-and-home together all the way back in 2012. The announcement of the game came in the final weeks before then-athletic director Tom Osborne retired. The programs timed the games to line up with the 50th anniversary of the 1971 "Game of the Century." Oklahoma is scheduled to visit Nebraska in 2022. The teams are also scheduled to meet in 2029 and 2030.
