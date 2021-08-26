Rapid Reaction: Frost 'can't wait to get on the field' against Illinois on Saturday

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met briefly with reporters on Thursday after the Huskers wrapped up practice and said he's more than ready to hit the field with his fourth team at his alma mater.

"I can't wait to get on the field with this group of kids," Frost said. "This is far and away my favorite group of kids that I've been around since I've been here."

* Frost said he didn't have much to add to NU athletic director Trev Alberts' announcement Wednesday evening on "Sports Nightly" that the football program had hit a 90% vaccination rate against COVID-19.

"We're always going to do what's best for the kids and their health and their safety and their well-being," Frost said. "Our whole staff is committed to that."

Travel roster considerations always factor into conference road games, and for the second straight year NU opens its season away from home against a league foe.

Nebraska can only take 74 players to Illinois this weekend, which of course is less than half of its 153-man roster overall.

Frost said the depth of NU's roster this year makes those spots very competitive and makes some of the decisions difficult.