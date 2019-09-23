The biggest home game of the season is here. Ohio State is coming to town. So is ESPN 'College Gameday.'
Nebraska coach Scott Frost is not worried about his team losing focus. In fact, he wants his players to embrace it.
"Our guys need to learn to be comfortable in those situations," Frost said at his Monday news conference. "This is special.
"Regardless of how this game goes, this is special time for Nebraska. This is a good opportunity to highlight (Nebraska). It's going to be great to get some national attention in Lincoln."
Frost said, when he was a player, he rarely noticed a big difference when ESPN's signature college football show was in town. "It was practice and the game," he said. "A lot of this stuff is for the fans, and people will eat it up."
Frost said he wouldn't be surprised if Nebraska fans come out and set an 'Gameday' attendance record.
As for the game itself, Frost said the Huskers will need to play well in all three phrases to upset the Buckeyes. That includes special teams, an area where Nebraska took a step backward against Illinois.
"We didn't kick it well at all, didn't punt it well," Frost said. "Had penalties, so we didn't play a very good game in that phase."
Frost said the penalties will be easy to address, but NU's kickers need to kick better.
Other notes:
* There is a new Blackshirt. Junior JoJo Domann said he received one of the black practice jerseys this week. "I was in a different colored jersey today," he said. "I was."
You have free articles remaining.
"His play on the field has certainly been deserving of a Blackshirt," Frost said.
* Frost on Adrian Martinez's performance against Illinois: "I definitely saw the Adrian I expected to see the majority of that game."
Frost said Martinez was more decisive and still made good throws.
* On Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Frost said, "He's impressive. He throws it really well, runs it really well. He's a pretty special player.
For defensive preparations, Frost said he hopes a couple running quarterbacks on the Husker roster can help mirror what Fields does.
* Some stat-keeping errors at Illinois led to some changes to the final numbers from Nebraska-Illinois. The Huskers finished with 673 total yards, not 690, and 70 penalty yards, not 111. Dedrick Mills finished with 45 rushing yards, not 63. Illinois also was credited with one more passing attempt.
Jack Stoll said the #Huskers didn’t wear shells like a normal Monday. Helmets only. Said Illinois was the most physical game of the year so far and, obviously, another one this weekend.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 23, 2019
Dedrick Mills is holding a football all week. Says it was his idea. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/n6h7Kwwj04— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) September 23, 2019