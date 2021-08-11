Rapid Reaction: Four battling for top running back spot; Haarberg, Smothers earning trust from coaches

As the Nebraska football team closes in on two weeks to its Aug. 28 season opener at Illinois, the battles for the No. 2 quarterback and No. 1 running back spot remain open, players and coaches said Wednesday.

Husker running backs coach Ryan Held said four players have separated themselves in the running back race, but he wouldn't name those four.

However, three running backs were made available for interviews Wednesday — USC transfer Markese Stepp, and a pair of true freshmen in Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison.

Stepp, who had to have surgery on his foot in the spring, said he was feeling healthy heading into Nebraska's spring workouts but felt a "tweak" in the Huskers' second practice. An MRI and surgery followed, though Stepp declined to reveal the nature of his injury.

At the quarterback spot, freshmen Heinrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers continue to battle for the upper hand to back up Adrian Martinez.

Haarberg, who came in at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, looks the part of a college athlete, and NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said he expects the Kearney Catholic product to play at about 230 pounds.