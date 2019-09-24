Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander sees the same things everyone else sees when he turns on the film of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
"He's big, he's fast, he can throw it really good, and he's operating their offense right now," Chinander said Tuesday.
Unlike everyone else, though, Chinander is in charge of formulating a game plan to slow Fields and the OSU attack down. The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder has completed nearly 70% of his passes with 13 touchdowns, and is yet to throw an interception through four games. The Georgia transfer has also rushed for six touchdowns, and averages 4.5 yards per carry.
"Probably the question mark with him was, can he come in and take command of that offense," Chinander said. "And so far he's done a pretty good job of doing that."
The Huskers have had three players simulating Fields on the practice squad, even giving touted freshman Luke McCaffrey some reps. Matt Masker and Brayden Miller have also taken on the role of Fields in practice.
With Fields at the controls, Ohio State's offense has added a few wrinkles to its attack. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said the Buckeyes go under center more and run NFL-style sets from those formations.
"They use pre-snap disguises really well, they use tempo really well, they're very balanced," Ruud said. "It's a great offense."
Another piece of the OSU attack, running back J.K. Dobbins, is averaging seven yards per carry and 120 yards per game to go with six rushing scores and a receiving touchdown.
NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Dobbins is one of the best backs in the country, and is able to do anything — run downhill, cut back, and be an effective receiver.
Nebraska's kickoffs remain a work in progress, special teams coach Jovan Dewitt said.
Backup punter William Przystup has handled kickoffs the last two games. Saturday against Illinois, the Huskers failed to record a touchback.
"You've just got to put in the time, to be honest with you. It's not just something that happens. Those guys will go all over the country learning how to do one thing (punting). So it's something that we've gotten better at," Dewitt said. "I think consistency is again going to be the issue, and consistency comes with reps. It's just like if you're shooting free throws. How do you get good at shooting free throws? By shooting more free throws.
"It's no different. It's an acquired skill that we've got to continue to work on."