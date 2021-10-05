Rapid Reaction: Fidone back in action; frank talk from Austin on offensive line adversity

Thomas Fidone is back.

The heralded freshman tight end is a full participant in practice, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.

Fidone won't play this weekend, and Husker coaches have said they only plan to use him in four games to retain his redshirt.

Fidone suffered a torn ACL in mid-April after arriving as the gem of Nebraska's 2021 class as the No. 1 tight end in the country and top 40 overall.

Offensive line coach Greg Austin was frank in talking about his unit's struggles this season prior to the Northwestern game, and how he's approached trying to get things fixed.

"You gotta take it for what it is, and look yourself in the mirror and say I've got to get better at this, I've got to get better at that. You gotta be real with yourself, you gotta be real with the kids, you gotta be real with everybody," Austin said. "You can't run from it.

"You gotta frickin' get back in the office and you keep coaching, you keep trying to get better, you keep on stressing the things you've been stressing in some of the drills you've been running that you know have been successful. You try to make up new things, you try to see what else can work, and you go from there."