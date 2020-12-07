Rapid Reaction: Farmer out for season; Manning's status TBD; Mills describes injury

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Monday that redshirt freshman defensive back Myles Farmer had surgery and will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury during warmups at Purdue.
Farmer had an air cast placed on his leg and was carted off the field after a non-contact injury as NU warmed up to play the Boilermakers. He was one of three players to go down in a similar area at Ross-Ade Stadium, as Nebraska's Nadab Joseph and Purdue's David Bell also had troubles.
As for another injured player, Frost said he couldn't say for sure if receiver Omar Manning will make another appearance for NU before the season ends.
"We've just got to get him healthy, and he's going to make us a better football team when he's out there," Frost said.
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills said he felt a little pop in his knee early in the Penn State game that led to him missing the remainder of that contest as well as the games against Illinois and Iowa.
Mills said he felt he could finish that drive, but also thought if he played beyond that, that he would be out for the rest of the season.
Mills said he told NU's coaches he had faith in Nebraska's younger backs to pick up the slack in his absence.
Mills returned against Purdue to rush for 60 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 16 carries.
