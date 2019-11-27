Rapid Reaction: Extra prep on Thanksgiving; O-line improvement; Iowa's stout defense

Thanksgiving dinner is out of the way for the Nebraska football team as preparations continue for Friday's game against Iowa.
The Huskers had their team dinner Tuesday night, NU head coach Scott Frost said, but "we still have some work to do."
NU will hold its fast Friday practice on Thursday and will have an extra walk-through on top of that, Frost said.
"Obviously with Thanksgiving we have to adjust schedules," Frost said. "But we need a little extra work to make sure we're dialed in, and the guys are committed to doing that."
Frost again wouldn't comment specifically on the health of specific players, but hinted NU might get some bodies back on the field against the Hawkeyes.
You have free articles remaining.
"We've got some guys banged up, but that's football this time of year," Frost said. "We also have some guys that have a chance to play who haven't played lately. We'll just see how it falls."
The offensive line has showed improvement, Frost said, particularly on the interior. The coach said the holes have gotten bigger for NU's ball carriers.
"But we've got our work cut out against Iowa," Frost said. "They're stout against the run. ... The guys have been getting better at our base scheme, but we're going to have to be good at those things against Iowa. They get a lot of hats to the football."
One thing NU likely won't have to worry about, Frost said, is a bunch of exotic looks from Iowa's defense. Frost called this season "interesting" from the standpoint that Nebraska has seen several different defensive fronts that opponents hadn't shown on film previously.
Iowa's 4-3 scheme, which has allowed just 12.2 points per game, doesn't need to be tricky, Frost said.
"Iowa knows what it's good at, and knows what plays can hurt it, and they've taken care to guard against those," the coach said.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.