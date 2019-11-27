Rapid Reaction: Extra prep on Thanksgiving; O-line improvement; Iowa's stout defense

Thanksgiving dinner is out of the way for the Nebraska football team as preparations continue for Friday's game against Iowa.

The Huskers had their team dinner Tuesday night, NU head coach Scott Frost said, but "we still have some work to do."

NU will hold its fast Friday practice on Thursday and will have an extra walk-through on top of that, Frost said.

"Obviously with Thanksgiving we have to adjust schedules," Frost said. "But we need a little extra work to make sure we're dialed in, and the guys are committed to doing that."

Frost again wouldn't comment specifically on the health of specific players, but hinted NU might get some bodies back on the field against the Hawkeyes.

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"We've got some guys banged up, but that's football this time of year," Frost said. "We also have some guys that have a chance to play who haven't played lately. We'll just see how it falls."

The offensive line has showed improvement, Frost said, particularly on the interior. The coach said the holes have gotten bigger for NU's ball carriers.