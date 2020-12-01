Rapid Reaction: Expect both QBs to play at Purdue, Lubick says; Chinander likes Blackshirts' response

The Nebraska football team continues preparations for Saturday's game at Purdue (11 a.m. on BTN).
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with reporters on a Zoom session following Tuesday's practice.
* Do the coaches determine before the game how to split snaps for quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, or is it determined as the game goes on? "It's a combination of both," Lubick said. "A lot of it's going to be the flow of the game. (We) expect both guys to play and they both responded well."
* Will Martinez and McCaffrey share the workload again this week at Purdue? "I could say, but I don't want to say, to be honest with you," Lubick said. But, "I would expect both to play."
* Count Chinander among those happy to see the Blackshirts bounce back against Iowa. "I don't even know if I'd call that a setback," he said of the Illinois loss (41-23). "That was just a really poor performance by us. The guys knew it. We had to practice better, we had to prepare better. For them to come back and work the way they did, it's not a moral victory, but it shows the program is moving in the right direction. It's a very positive thing."
* Chinander said senior linebacker Collin Miller remains heavily involved with the team despite being sidelined by a neck injury that will likely keep him out the rest of the season. "He's a warrior," Chinander said.
* Lubick said he expects a challenge facing a Purdue defense coached by Bob Diaco. "They take pride in not giving up big plays," Lubick said.
* Lubick was asked about losing Marcus Fleming, who left the team earlier this week. "To be honest, it really doesn't affect our room," said Lubick, who also coaches the wide receivers. "We're going to coach the guys that are here and push them to be the best they can be."
* Lubick prefers to rotate running backs to lessen the workload and wear and tear. "It's one of those positions where we're trying to get completely healthy," he said.
* Lubick said he's really happy with the work freshman Will Nixon has done behind the scenes in rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered in July. Lubick said they thought Nixon was going to be a big part of the offense.
* Chinander had praise for defensive tackle Damion Daniels, who stood out against Iowa. "I thought he played a very good football game," he said. "He was physical. He's played some really good football this year."
