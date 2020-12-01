Rapid Reaction: Expect both QBs to play at Purdue, Lubick says; Chinander likes Blackshirts' response

The Nebraska football team continues preparations for Saturday's game at Purdue (11 a.m. on BTN).

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with reporters on a Zoom session following Tuesday's practice.

* Do the coaches determine before the game how to split snaps for quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, or is it determined as the game goes on? "It's a combination of both," Lubick said. "A lot of it's going to be the flow of the game. (We) expect both guys to play and they both responded well."

* Will Martinez and McCaffrey share the workload again this week at Purdue? "I could say, but I don't want to say, to be honest with you," Lubick said. But, "I would expect both to play."

* Count Chinander among those happy to see the Blackshirts bounce back against Iowa. "I don't even know if I'd call that a setback," he said of the Illinois loss (41-23). "That was just a really poor performance by us. The guys knew it. We had to practice better, we had to prepare better. For them to come back and work the way they did, it's not a moral victory, but it shows the program is moving in the right direction. It's a very positive thing."