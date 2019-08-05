Nebraska wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp Monday morning, with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and several others from the defensive side of the ball meeting with the media.
Among those was outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt, who continues his recovery from a type of throat cancer.
"Football is football and we can run a practice, but it's great to have him back," Chinander said. "It's like having a family member back out there.
Dewitt said one of his charges, junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann, has not yet been cleared for preseason camp, but did not elaborate on the reason.
Chinander also weighed in on the versatile defender, saying in part "keeping him healthy is (job) number one."
Here are some other post-practice tidbits:
* Quinton Newsome has made the biggest early impression in camp among the four incoming freshman defensive backs, according to DBs coach Travis Fisher.
Chinander said the four freshmen defensive backs — Javin Wright, Newsome, Noa Pola-Gates and Myles Farmer — have all done "really good things" in Nebraska's first four practices.
"I think they can help us," Chinander said. "Where remains to be seen, but I think they can help us."
* Grad transfer defensive tackle Darrion Daniels has done a good job assimilating into Nebraska's roster, Chinander said.
"He's doing a good job of being the new guy," Chinander explained. "He's careful not to step on any toes, but also knowing what to say and when to say it."
* Another coach has high praise for freshman sensation Wan'Dale Robinson. Chinander, like offensive coordinator Troy Walters earlier this year, called Robinson "special", mentioning him in the same breath as quarterback Adrian Martinez as players who have given the defense trouble early in camp.
Check huskerextra.com throughout the day for more from Monday's practice.