Rapid reaction: Despite 3-6 record, Frost says Huskers are 'close'; 'I hope we get it. I think we should'

No. 5 Ohio State is coming to town Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

There is buzz that comes with the Buckeyes. But on Monday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost was answering questions about the state of his program following a 28-23 loss to Purdue that dropped NU to 3-6.

A third straight loss has stirred up questions of the future of the Huskers and Frost, but the fourth-year head coach said his focus is on his team and not the outside noise.

"You learn as a coach to not pay any attention to that," he said during his weekly Monday news conference.

Frost was asked where a program should be four years in.

"We're close," he said. "I don't want to overstep here, but I'm really excited about the rest of this season and next (season)," Frost said. "I hope we get it. I think we should.

"With the young guys we have coming back ... I think this thing could be really good."

Frost admitted, he thought the Huskers would "pop" this year. All the Huskers need is a winning streak, he added.

"Winning's a habit, losing's a habit," Frost said. "The kids believe, but you really believe win it (the wins) happen. Gosh, I just want to see it happen.