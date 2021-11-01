Rapid reaction: Despite 3-6 record, Frost says Huskers are 'close'; 'I hope we get it. I think we should'

From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 28-23 loss to Purdue on Saturday.
No. 5 Ohio State is coming to town Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
There is buzz that comes with the Buckeyes. But on Monday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost was answering questions about the state of his program following a 28-23 loss to Purdue that dropped NU to 3-6.
A third straight loss has stirred up questions of the future of the Huskers and Frost, but the fourth-year head coach said his focus is on his team and not the outside noise.
"You learn as a coach to not pay any attention to that," he said during his weekly Monday news conference.
Frost was asked where a program should be four years in.
"We're close," he said. "I don't want to overstep here, but I'm really excited about the rest of this season and next (season)," Frost said. "I hope we get it. I think we should.
"With the young guys we have coming back ... I think this thing could be really good."
Frost admitted, he thought the Huskers would "pop" this year. All the Huskers need is a winning streak, he added.
"Winning's a habit, losing's a habit," Frost said. "The kids believe, but you really believe win it (the wins) happen. Gosh, I just want to see it happen.
"The wins take care of everything. Despite all the improvement I've seen, that hasn't improved. That's the nature of the business, I understand it."
More from Monday:
* Frost was said the captains talking to the team after the Purdue loss was "powerful."
"My leadership needs to be steadfast and consistent," he said. "Unfortunately, when you lose a bunch of close games, you feel yourself saying the same thing over and over. I said what was important and turned it over to the captains."
* Senior QB Adrian Martinez on the upcoming stretch: "It's just about focus, and somewhat pride, and a lot of guys on our team have it. It's not about he said, she said, and who's giving us a chance."
* Frost was asked about Logan Smothers' improvement. The coach there is no plan to redshirt him if he's needed to be called on. "He's No. 2 so if we need him, he needs to be ready to go," Frost said of the freshman quarterback. "Smothers can really run, really understands the offense. He's throwing better and better every day we're out there. I just think he lacks experience. If he gets an opportunity, I expect him to be ready."
