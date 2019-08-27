The amount of "ors" on the Nebraska depth chart released Monday probably didn't fully convey the flexibility Erik Chinander has on his side of the ball, the defensive coordinator said Tuesday.
"I think there's a lot more "ors" out there than I think were listed," Chinander said. "Ben Stille is an 'or' with any position on the defensive line. He's a starter. I feel good that you have those 'ors' and you have guys that you can feel like are your starters."
Chinander feels he has three starters at middle linebacker in Mohamed Barry, Will Honas and Collin Miller. Outside linebacker is strong at the top as well, he said. The defensive back group is strong.
"To me, I don't really care who runs out," Chinander said. "The guys care a lot more about who runs out for the first play than I do because I feel great about all of them... I think we can get a good mix out there."
That message was echoed by defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who said he felt he had six players on the two-deep he considered to be starters.
One of those players, Carlos Davis, said Tuesday he wants to "put 300 pounds on somebody" in Saturday's game.
Davis and several other Blackshirts spoke to the media Tuesday, including defensive backs Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle and Deontai Williams.
Bootle said the corners are proud of the fact that they've gone from regarded as a weakness in Nebraska's defense to a position of strength now.
One player who didn't receive a Blackshirt, outside linebacker JoJo Domann, also spoke to the media for the first time this fall. The fact that he didn't get a Blackshirt, Domann said, is serving as fuel as he works to catch up to the rest of the defense after missing time at the start of fall camp because of injury.
Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said that although neither Domann nor Tyrin Ferguson received Blackshirts, they're neck-in-neck with the outside linebackers that did. Some of who starts, Dewitt said, is determined by matchup.
